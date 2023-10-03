Next-gen Suzuki Swift unveiled in concept form, debut later this month

Suzuki Motor Corporation has uncovered the concept version of the next-generation Swift hatchback. Slated to make its global debut at the Tokyo Motor Show later this month, the fourth-generation Swift hatchback looks significantly different from the current model but carries the signature design elements from the outgoing version.

Christened as the Swift Concept, the car claims to add new value to the hatchback but retains the drive and feel philosophy of the current model. Suzuki claims that with a shift from tangible consumption to experiential consumption, the Swift Concept not only provides design and drive but also proposes a new value of having fun with the car and daily lives. The concept iteration of the new generation Suzuki Swift claims to come equipped with a host of advanced safety technologies including dual Sensor Brake Support II, collision mitigation braking, adaptive high beam system and driver monitoring system. Also, the new Swift claims to come with a high-efficiency engine that will strike a balance between driving performance and fuel efficiency.

Watch: Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto | HT Auto

Speaking of the design, the Suzuki Swift concept that previews the new generation Maruti Suzuki Swift gets a completely new front grille, which is more angular and features a new mesh pattern. Also, the outline of the grille features a glossy black trim. The front bumper has been updated as well with new black fog lamp housings, and sleek chrome trim at the lower air intake. The headlamps too come as tweaked featuring projector lamps and integrated sharp-looking LED daytime running lights.

The new Suzuki Swift Concept gets an integrated roof spoiler, updated taillights with a C-shaped LED motif, revised tailgate and rear bumper.

Moving to the side profile, the new Swift gets an updated alloy wheel design. The side profile of the new Swift has been updated compared to the outgoing model with new character lines. The greenhouse area features an all-black theme giving the car's exterior a dual-tone sporty look. The rear passenger door handles have been relocated to the conventional space from the current model's C pillar. Other design elements include an integrated roof spoiler, updated taillights with a C-shaped LED motif, revised tailgate and rear bumper. A tailgate-mounted reverse parking camera is visible as well.

Noticeable changes inside the cabin include a new standing touchscreen infotainment system, an updated dual-tone dashboard layout and a revamped instrument cluster that lacks the dual pods visible in the current model.

