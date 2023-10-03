HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Is This The Next Generation Maruti Suzuki Swift?

Next-gen Suzuki Swift unveiled in concept form, debut later this month

Suzuki Motor Corporation has uncovered the concept version of the next-generation Swift hatchback. Slated to make its global debut at the Tokyo Motor Show later this month, the fourth-generation Swift hatchback looks significantly different from the current model but carries the signature design elements from the outgoing version.

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 03 Oct 2023, 12:14 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Suzuki Swift
Suzuki Swift Gen 4 has been unveiled in concept form ahead of its global debut in Japan later this month at the Tokyo Motor Show.
Suzuki Swift
Suzuki Swift Gen 4 has been unveiled in concept form ahead of its global debut in Japan later this month at the Tokyo Motor Show.

Christened as the Swift Concept, the car claims to add new value to the hatchback but retains the drive and feel philosophy of the current model. Suzuki claims that with a shift from tangible consumption to experiential consumption, the Swift Concept not only provides design and drive but also proposes a new value of having fun with the car and daily lives. The concept iteration of the new generation Suzuki Swift claims to come equipped with a host of advanced safety technologies including dual Sensor Brake Support II, collision mitigation braking, adaptive high beam system and driver monitoring system. Also, the new Swift claims to come with a high-efficiency engine that will strike a balance between driving performance and fuel efficiency.

Watch: Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto | HT Auto

Speaking of the design, the Suzuki Swift concept that previews the new generation Maruti Suzuki Swift gets a completely new front grille, which is more angular and features a new mesh pattern. Also, the outline of the grille features a glossy black trim. The front bumper has been updated as well with new black fog lamp housings, and sleek chrome trim at the lower air intake. The headlamps too come as tweaked featuring projector lamps and integrated sharp-looking LED daytime running lights.

The new Suzuki Swift Concept gets an integrated roof spoiler, updated taillights with a C-shaped LED motif, revised tailgate and rear bumper.
The new Suzuki Swift Concept gets an integrated roof spoiler, updated taillights with a C-shaped LED motif, revised tailgate and rear bumper.
The new Suzuki Swift Concept gets an integrated roof spoiler, updated taillights with a C-shaped LED motif, revised tailgate and rear bumper.
The new Suzuki Swift Concept gets an integrated roof spoiler, updated taillights with a C-shaped LED motif, revised tailgate and rear bumper.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Swift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Tata Altroz (HT Auto photo)
Tata Altroz
₹ 5.44 - 9.56 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 5.39 - 7.10 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
₹ 5.19 - 8.41 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Celerio (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
₹ 5.15 - 6.44 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Ignis (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
₹ 4.89 - 7.58 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Moving to the side profile, the new Swift gets an updated alloy wheel design. The side profile of the new Swift has been updated compared to the outgoing model with new character lines. The greenhouse area features an all-black theme giving the car's exterior a dual-tone sporty look. The rear passenger door handles have been relocated to the conventional space from the current model's C pillar. Other design elements include an integrated roof spoiler, updated taillights with a C-shaped LED motif, revised tailgate and rear bumper. A tailgate-mounted reverse parking camera is visible as well.

Noticeable changes inside the cabin include a new standing touchscreen infotainment system, an updated dual-tone dashboard layout and a revamped instrument cluster that lacks the dual pods visible in the current model.
Noticeable changes inside the cabin include a new standing touchscreen infotainment system, an updated dual-tone dashboard layout and a revamped instrument cluster that lacks the dual pods visible in the current model.
Noticeable changes inside the cabin include a new standing touchscreen infotainment system, an updated dual-tone dashboard layout and a revamped instrument cluster that lacks the dual pods visible in the current model.
Noticeable changes inside the cabin include a new standing touchscreen infotainment system, an updated dual-tone dashboard layout and a revamped instrument cluster that lacks the dual pods visible in the current model.

Major changes have been introduced to the interior of the hatchback as well. It looks sportier and more premium than the current model that to the new features and a significantly updated layout. The noticeable changes inside the cabin include a new standing touchscreen infotainment system, an updated dual-tone dashboard layout and a revamped instrument cluster that lacks the dual pods visible in the current model. Suzuki has not revealed anything about the powertrain specification. However, the image reveals the car will come with an automatic transmission.

First Published Date: 03 Oct 2023, 12:14 PM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
70% OFF
VENO Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable (2 in 1 Vacuum Cleaner)
Rs. 899 Rs. 2,999
Amazon_Logo
SHAYONAM Dent Removal Kit - Powerful Car Dent Repair Kit - Suction Cup Dent Puller Handle Lifter and Dent Repair Puller for Car Body Dent, Glass, Tiles and Mirror (Plastic)
Rs. 349
Amazon_Logo
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Musk After Smoke (7.5g)
Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.