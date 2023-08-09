Maruti Suzuki sells 50 lakh used cars: Why people are buying from Maruti Suzuki True Value?

Maruti Suzuki True Value has announced that they have sold 50 lakh pre-owned cars
Maruti Suzuki introduced True Value back in 2001.
True Value offers several services
It offers reliable RC transfer, hassle-free documentation, on-time payment, and AI-based pricing engine.
True Value is currently present in more than 281 cities and operates from over 560 outlets pan-India.
Maruti Suzuki offers 376 checkpoint evaluation with True Value
True Value Certified cars come with up to 1-year warranty and 3 free services.
Along with a wide selection of pre-owned cars and services including car insurance, finance and accessories.
True Value also ensures a comprehensive experience for all car-buying and selling services under one roof.