Maruti Suzuki sells 50 lakh used cars: Why people are buying from Maruti Suzuki True Value?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Aug 09, 2023

Maruti Suzuki True Value has announced that they have sold  50 lakh pre-owned cars

Maruti Suzuki introduced True Value back in 2001.

True Value offers several services

It offers reliable RC transfer, hassle-free documentation, on-time payment, and AI-based pricing engine.

True Value is currently present in more than 281 cities and operates from over 560 outlets pan-India. 

Maruti Suzuki offers 376 checkpoint evaluation with True Value

True Value Certified cars come with up to 1-year warranty and 3 free services. 

Along with a wide selection of pre-owned cars and services including car insurance, finance and accessories.

True Value also ensures a comprehensive experience for all car-buying and selling services under one roof.

