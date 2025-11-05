Maruti Suzuki crosses 3 crore domestic sales milestone in India, sets new record

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced a major milestone in its four-decade-long journey, becoming the first and only passenger vehicle manufacturer in India to cross three crore cumulative domestic sales. The company has achieved this milestone within 42 years of operations on our shores, reinforcing its position as the largest carmaker in the country both by volume and market share.

According to Maruti Suzuki, it took the company 28 years and two months to cross the first one crore sales milestone, followed by another seven years and five months to reach the two crore mark. The last one crore in sales was added in a record six years and four months, reflecting the company’s accelerating growth amid increasing demand for personal mobility.

The latest achievement highlights Maruti Suzuki’s widespread reach across the country, including both urban and rural markets, with a portfolio that currently spans 19 models and more than 170 variants across petrol, CNG, and hybrid powertrain options. The company attributes this milestone to its diverse product lineup and strong network of over 3,800 sales outlets nationwide.

Milestone Period Duration Taken Total Domestic Sales Achieved Notable Models Contributing First 1 crore units 28 years 2 months 1 crore Maruti 800, Alto, Zen Second 1 crore units 7 years 5 months 2 crore Swift, Wagon R, Dzire Third 1 crore units 6 years 4 months 3 crore Alto, Brezza, Fronx Cumulative best-selling models — 3 crore total Alto (47 lakh+), Wagon R (34 lakh+), Swift (32 lakh+)

Alto remains the highest-selling Maruti

The Maruti Suzuki Alto retains the top spot on the lineup as the highest-selling nameplate with over 47 lakh units sold. This is followed by the Wagon R, which has sold more than 34 lakh units, with the Swift hatchback following closely with over 32 lakh units. The Brezza compact SUV and the recently introduced Fronx crossover are also featured in Maruti’s list of top 10 most popular models.

Maruti Suzuki's growth trajectory

The company’s journey began on December 14, 1983, when the first Maruti 800 was delivered to a customer, kicking off India’s modern automobile era. Since then, Maruti Suzuki has played a key role in democratising car ownership in India and expanding access to affordable passenger vehicles across segments and regions.

Commenting on the milestone, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “When I look at the length and breadth of India and think that 3 crore customers have placed their trust in Maruti Suzuki to realise their dream of mobility, it fills me with humility and gratitude. Yet, with car penetration at approximately 33 vehicles per 1,000 people, we know our journey is far from over. We will continue to make every possible effort to bring the joy of mobility to as many people as we can, while also be an asset to both the economy and the environment at the same time."

Maruti achieves its latest milestone at a time when India’s passenger vehicle market is observing record-high demand driven by rising levels of disposable incomes and increasing penetration in the rural markets. The company’s long-term success stems from its adaptability to evolving consumer preferences, cost efficiency, and strong after-sales support, which continue to underpin its market leadership.

