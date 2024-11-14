In Pics: Mahindra XUV 3XO passes the Bharat NCAP crash test with flying colours
The Mahindra XUV 3XO has received a full five-star rating for adult and child occupancy in the Bharat New Car Assessment Program (BNCAP) crash tests. The highly rated compact SUV comes in at a starting price of ₹7.79 lakh ex-showroom.
The compact SUV scored 29.36 points out of 36 in the Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) test and 43 out of 49 points in the Child Occupant Protection (COP) test. In the Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test, the SUV scored 16 points out of 16.
In the Side Pole Impact test, the Mahindra XUV 3XO provided ample protection for all the passengers. In the Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier test, the XUV 3XO scored 13.36 points out of 16.
Bharat NCAP mentioned that the ration was applicable to MX1, MX2, MX3, MX2 Pro, MX3 Pro, AX5, AX7, AX5L, AX7L, AX7 Pro and AX7L Pro variants in both petrol and diesel engine options. In summary, the rating is applicable across all of the variants regardless of the engine option chosen.
The XUV 3XO offers safety features like seat belt pre-tensioner and seat belt load limiter for the driver and front passenger. It also gets front airbags and side head curtain airbags for all the front and rear occupants. Electronic Stability Control (ESC), pedestrian protection and seat belt reminder alerts are also offered on the car as part of the standard fitments.
The XUV 3XO competes in the compact SUV segment against the likes of the Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue. The SUV was tested alongside its siblings, the Mahindra Thar Roxx and the Mahindra XUV 400 EV.
