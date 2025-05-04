Mahindra XUV 3XO Completes a year in the Indian market. Here's what makes it stand out

The Mahindra XUV 3XO recently completed its first year anniversary in the Indian market. Launched on April 29, 2024, as the replacement for the Mahindra XUV300. In its first month on the market, the XUV 3XO outperformed competitors such as the Kia Sonet and the Hyundai Venue. Mahindra and Mahindra have been reporting consistent sales growth and this sub-compact SUV has been a key contributor to the company’s metrics. Here’s what makes the sub compact SUV popular.

1 Space and Comfort The XUV 3XO brings significant updates to the interior with new features and a new level of comfort. The front seats are set up high, offering great visibility out through the windshield. The seats are well-cushioned with leatherette upholstery and the top of the dashboard has soft-touch panels. While the rear seats in the XUV 300 made for a cramped-up ride, the 3XO offers a more roomy second-row. There is ample space inside to allow for adequate headroom, legroom, and shoulder space, and the flat floor allows people to comfortably sit in the middle. The panoramic sunroof, which Mahindra claims to be the largest in the segment, offers great aesthetics and makes the cabin feel more spacious.

2 Interior tech The XUV 3XO is offered with two 10.25 inch digital displays for the infotainment and the instrument cluster. The infotainment display is responsive and gives off minimal glare when exposed to direct sunlight. The 3XO supports wireless Android Auto and wired Apple CarPlay. Besides the displays, the car features dual-zone climate control, a six-speaker setup from Harman Kardon, multiple charging points and a cooled glove box.

3 AdrenoX Connect The infotainment system is powered by Adrenox Connect, which is a software platform offering multiple features that can be accessed both on-board and off-board. Owners can connect their mobile devices to the car using the Adrenox app and get access to vehicle data and a wide range of features. Users are able to pre-plan routes and integrate it into the car’s GPS or pre-set cabin temperature before stepping into the car. Adrenox further allows you to remotely turn on the car’s engine.

4 Engine and performance The Mahindra XUV 3XO comes with three engine options and the choice between two gearboxes. The 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine produces approximately 110 bhp of power and 200 Nm of torque, whereas the 1.2-litre TGDi petrol unit generates approximately 130 bhp with 230 Nm of torque. The diesel unit is capable of 115 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque, and all three engines can be configured with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

5 Safety The XUV 3XO recently scored a five star safety rating under the Bharat New Car Assessment Program. In terms of safety features, the sub compact SUV comes with six airbags, electronic stability control, and three-point seatbelts on all variants. The 3XO further features Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) which relies on ultrasonic sensors around the vehicle along with a 360-degree surround view camera and a front radar sensor. Additional features include disc brakes all around, ISOFIX mounts in the rear, and hill hold assist along with an electronic parking brake.

