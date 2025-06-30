Mahindra Scorpio N completes 3 years: Why it remains a top SUV pick in India

Over the years, the Scorpio N has earned a loyal following across metros and Tier-II cities alike. Whether used as a family car, highway cruiser or weekend adventure companion, the SUV has carved a niche for itself.

It’s been three years since the Mahindra Scorpio N stormed into the Indian SUV market, and it hasn’t slowed down since. Launched in June 2022 as the successor to the original Scorpio, the SUV arrived at a time when Indian buyers were increasingly seeking rugged, feature-packed, yet relatively affordable utility vehicles.

Mahindra’s challenge was to deliver on the brand’s legacy of toughness while updating the SUV with contemporary tech, comfort, and refinement. The result? A ladder-frame SUV that looks brawny, drives confidently, and competes comfortably with monocoque crossovers in both urban and rural settings.

Over the years, the Scorpio N has earned a loyal following across metros and Tier-II cities alike. Whether used as a family car, highway cruiser or weekend adventure companion, the SUV has carved a niche for itself, often outpacing rivals in monthly sales charts. As the Scorpio N completes three years in the Indian market, here’s a look at the key reasons behind its continued popularity