Looking for a new vehicle? Here are top 5 expected launches in June 2024

2024 has been a whirlwind for Indian car and bike enthusiasts. The past five months have seen a flurry of launches across segments, including popular updates like the Hyundai Creta , Mahindra XUV 3XO and Maruti Suzuki Swift , alongside newcomers like the Ather Rizta .

But the party's not over! The next six months promise even more, with June kicking things off in style. Here's a look at the top 5 cars and two-wheelers expected to launch in June 2024.

Tata Altroz Racer

The Tata Altroz lineup is set to expand with the upcoming launch of the Altroz Racer. The sportier version of the premium Tata hatchback is expected to be launched on June 7. Unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Expo, the Racer offers a sportier take on the popular hatchback. Expect visual tweaks to the exterior and interior design for a more performance-oriented aesthetic.

Powering the Altroz Racer is a 1.2-liter turbocharged petrol engine generating 118 bhp and 170 Nm of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is confirmed, with rumours suggesting a possible dual-clutch transmission (DCT) option.

In terms of features, the Altroz Racer is expected to boast a 10.25-inch infotainment display, a 7-inch digital driver's display, and a comprehensive safety package with six airbags. Additional features like a sunroof, ventilated seats, and TPMS are also anticipated.

Bajaj CNG bike

Bajaj Auto is gearing up to launch India's first mass-produced CNG motorcycle on June 18th, 2024. While the official name is yet to be revealed, rumors suggest it could be called the Bajaj Fighter. The bike is expected to feature a 125cc engine with a CNG cylinder positioned under the seat. It will also include a smaller auxiliary petrol tank.

This launch marks a significant step in the Indian two-wheeler market. CNG bikes offer a potential middle ground between petrol-powered vehicles and electric bikes. While electric bikes currently face limitations in range and charging infrastructure, CNG technology boasts lower running costs compared to petrol.

However, a key challenge for CNG bikes is the availability of refuelling stations. It remains to be seen how Bajaj will navigate this obstacle in terms of sales strategy, considering the limited presence of CNG pumps across all Indian towns.

The engine on the BMW R 1300 GS is lighter and more powerful.

BMW R 1300 GS

BMW Motorrad recently teased the upcoming R 1300 GS bike in India. The launch is expected sometime in mid-June 2024. This new iteration boasts a larger 1,300cc engine compared to its predecessor, producing 143 bhp and 149 Nm of torque. The BMW R 1300 GS also features a significantly redesigned look, marking a departure from the traditional design associated with the GS series.

In addition to the engine and design updates, the new model is said to have improved suspension and a lighter weight compared to the previous version, promising enhanced off-road performance. The expected price range for the R 1300 GS falls between ₹25 lakh and ₹30 lakh (ex-showroom).

Refreshed Audi Q8

After its global debut in 2023, the Audi Q8 facelift is set to hit Indian shores in June 2024. This updated SUV boasts a bolder design language compared to its predecessor.

Performance remains a key strength of the Q8. Nestled under the hood is a 3.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine that benefits from a mild-hybrid system. This combination delivers an impressive 335 horsepower and 500 Nm of torque, promising a responsive and powerful driving experience.

The eighth-generation BMW 5 Series now comes with electrified engines in 530e and 550e iterations, promising up to 103 km pure electric range.

BMW 5 Series

Indian car buyers looking for a luxury sedan can expect the arrival of the eighth-generation BMW 5 Series sometime in June 2024. While an official launch date hasn't been confirmed, estimates suggest a price range between ₹85.00 Lakh and ₹1 crore depending on the variant.

The new 5 Series features a revised exterior compared to its predecessor. Expect sweptback LED headlights with integrated daytime running lights and a brushed aluminium surround for the signature BMW grille. M Sport badging on the fenders hints at a sporty character. New multi-spoke alloy wheels and two-piece wraparound LED tail lights add a modern touch. Silver surrounds for the exhaust tips complete the look.

The cabin is expected to prioritise passenger comfort and technological convenience. Potential features include reclining rear seats for enhanced relaxation, a four-zone climate control system, and a large 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. A 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster provides clear driving information, and a two-spoke multifunction steering wheel is likely.

Details about the engine haven't been confirmed by BMW. However, the eighth-generation 5 Series might retain the 2.0-liter petrol and diesel engines from the previous model, potentially paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

