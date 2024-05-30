HT Auto
Bajaj Fighter name trademarked in India

30 May 2024
The Bajaj Fighter name trademark has opened room for several possibilities and could be seen on the upcoming CNG motorcycle from the manufacturer or a
The Bajaj Fighter trademark was filed earlier this month and could be used for any of the upcoming offerings from the manufacturer
The Bajaj Fighter trademark was filed earlier this month and could be used for any of the upcoming offerings from the manufacturer

Bajaj Auto has filed a trademark application for the name ‘Fighter’ in India. The Bajaj Fighter trademark was filed earlier this month and could be used for any of the brand’s upcoming offerings. Incidentally, Bajaj has filed several trademarks in recent months for several new names. This includes the Bruzer, Glider, Marathon, Trekker and Freedom. The company trademarked Bomber, Zinger, Elixir, and Aura last year.

Filing a trademark for a name does not equate to the company using the same for its upcoming products. It just allows a manufacturer to have options depending on what fits best. There’s little to convey where the Pune-based bike maker plans to use the ‘Fighter’ name. The company has a host of offerings lined up including the much anticipated CNG commuter motorcycle, which will be a world-first.

Also Read : First Bajaj CNG motorcycle to be launched on June 18

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Launch
Bajaj has had a host of launches lately and the company has an action-packed second half of the year planned with more launches under its own brand as well as that of its partners
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Launch
Bajaj has had a host of launches lately and the company has an action-packed second half of the year planned with more launches under its own brand as well as that of its partners

While the upcoming Bajaj CNG bike was previously anticipated to be badged as the Bruzer, the Fighter name could also be in contention. We also know that the upcoming CNG motorcycle will be the first of several new CNG offerings lined up so possibilities are high of the Fighter name making it to another model in the future.

The new offering is expected to be a game changer bringing dual-fuel option on a commuter motorcycle. Bajaj previously conveyed the CNG bike will offer low running costs, which will be its biggest talking point. It needs to be seen how the company balances the same with rideability and performance.

Also Watch: 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability

The Bajaj CNG motorcycle isn’t too far from its global debut with the launch scheduled for June 18, 2024. The upcoming model will also make way for an entirely new ecosystem that will most likely require more CNG stations to support. More details on the Bajaj CNG bike will be available soon.

First Published Date: 30 May 2024
Similar Stories
