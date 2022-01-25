HT Auto
Home Auto News Kinetic Green Energy partners Chinese EV maker to develop electric two-wheelers

Kinetic Green Energy partners Chinese EV maker to develop electric two-wheelers

Kinetic Green Energy & Power Solutions together with China-based electric vehicle giant Aima Technology Group will co-design and develop electric two-wheelers for the Indian market.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Jan 2022, 02:47 PM
Kinetic Zing electric scooter.  (Kinetic Green Vehicles)
Kinetic Zing electric scooter.  (Kinetic Green Vehicles)

Pune-based Kinetic Green Energy & Power Solutions has collaborated with China-based electric vehicle giant Aima Technology Group to co-design and develop electric two-wheelers as the domestic market grows. The company said that through this partnership it plans to aggressively ramp up the E2W business and build the capacity of up to 5-lakh units a year in the next two years.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The Chinese EV maker will assist Kinetic with design and support for the modification and rapid localisation of the models to suit requirements. Both the companies aim to launch at least three new models in the country in 2023 that will also include models from Aima's new advanced high-speed scooter platform. Kinetic already launched two electric scooters last year called Kinetic Zing and Kinetic Zoom.

(Also read | Komaki Ranger electric cruiser launched with over 200 km range: Key facts here)

The initial models that will be developed under the partnership will be marketed under the Kinetic brand. The company also added the partners have explored launching co-branded models in the future, including bringing new global brands to India. Within a year, Kinetic and Aima further plan to explore a joint venture where Kinetic will leverage its brand and production capabilities and Aima can leverage its technology, R&D and global outreach to expand massively, noted the company.

(Also read | Komaki Venice electric scooter to hit showroom tomorrow: Key facts to know)

Sulajja Firodia Motwani, Founder-CEO, Kinetic Green shared the company's vision to bring advanced, innovative yet affordable electric vehicles to the Indian mass market. “We are delighted to partner with the world's largest and leading EV player, Aima, and are looking forward to working together with them," added Motwani. Su Yuhang, President, Aima Technology Group informed about India being a priority for global investment to push clean mobility forward. “Together, we believe that we can co-develop the first-class product for Indian customers, and through localisation, we can gain a competitive advantage and become the market-leading force," conveyed Yuhang.

(With inputs with PTI)

 

First Published Date: 25 Jan 2022, 02:47 PM IST
TAGS: Kinetic EVs electric vehicles electric mobility electric scooters
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Maruti Suzuki reports 48% drop in Q3 profit amid chip crisis, high input cost
Maruti Suzuki reports 48% drop in Q3 profit amid chip crisis, high input cost
Yamaha Fazzio 125cc Hybrid scooter launched
Yamaha Fazzio 125cc Hybrid scooter launched
Ola electric car design concept looks inspired by Nissan Leaf: Key facts to know
Ola electric car design concept looks inspired by Nissan Leaf: Key facts to know
Kinetic Green Energy partners Chinese EV maker to develop electric two-wheelers
Kinetic Green Energy partners Chinese EV maker to develop electric two-wheelers
Ford to stop taking orders for Maverick pickup truck amid supply chain woes
Ford to stop taking orders for Maverick pickup truck amid supply chain woes

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city