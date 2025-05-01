Kia India dispatches 23,623 units in April 2025, registers 18.3% YoY growth

Kia India has announced that it dispatched 23,623 vehicles in the month of April 2025. The brand reported 18.3 per cent year-on-year growth with over 19,968 units sold in the same month last year. The Sonet topped Kia's sales with 8,068 units, followed by the Seltos with 6,135 units. The Carens continued to show robust demand with 5,259 units sold, while the recently introduced Syros contributed a noteworthy 4,000 units to the overall total. Additionally, the premium MPV Carnival Limousine accounted for 161 units in the monthly sales figures.

In CY'25, after the successful introduction of the Syros, Kia India has experienced an exceptional response from its customers, achieving a year-on-year growth of 16.2 per cent compared to the same timeframe last year. The Syros is currently priced between ₹9 lakh and ₹17.80 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

Mr. Hardeep Singh Brar, Sr. VP and Head of Sales and Marketing, said, " We are pleased by the strong start to CY’25, underscored by the enduring success of the Sonet and the positive market response for the new Syros. This performance reaffirms the growing trust our customers place in Kia’s product excellence and brand promise. As we look ahead, our unwavering focus remains on delivering progressive, customer-centric mobility solutions that resonate with evolving aspirations".

Kia Clavis to launch soon

Kia India is preparing to unveil the Clavis on May 8th. The first teaser of the new car was released recently. It will be positioned above the Carens in the Indian market.

The teaser video released by Kia showcases several features of the Clavis. It will be equipped with ADAS Level 2 technology and LED projector headlights, complemented by LED Daytime Running Lights. Additionally, the teaser reveals a panoramic sunroof and a fully digital driver's display.

The overall dimensions are anticipated to remain largely unchanged; however, the Clavis will exhibit a more pronounced road presence compared to the Carens due to its redesigned bumper, lighting elements, roof rails, and a new set of alloy wheels. Given that the Clavis is set to be positioned above the Carens, it is likely to include additional features. Anticipated enhancements may include ventilated rear seats, a revamped dashboard, and new upholstery options and colors. Other expected features include a 360-degree parking camera and an upgraded infotainment system.

