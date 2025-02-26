2025 KTM 390 Adventure: Here is what the ADV is all about
- The KTM 390 Adventure gets off-roading capabilities while also doubling down as a good tourer with its 399cc engine and other convenient technology.
KTM India recently launched its new and affordable ADV series in the Indian market, the 390 Adventure. The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure was showcased to the public internationally at EICMA 2024 and then made its debut on Indian soil at the India Bike Week 2024. The bikemaker has designed for the 390 Adventure with an intent of off-roading as well as long-distance touring. Here's what makes the two-wheeler special:
At the core of the new KTM 390 Adventure lies an upgraded 399cc LC4C engine, delivering a robust 46.3 bhp and 39 Nm of torque. This improved power-to-weight ratio guarantees smooth acceleration and the ability to conquer steep inclines with ease. The bike is equipped with a Bosch Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI) system that enhances fuel efficiency and throttle responsiveness, making it a dependable partner for highway travels and off-road adventures.
The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure features a split-trellis frame that improves weight distribution and stability. This chassis, paired with a bolt-on sub-frame, enhances handling on various terrains. The ergonomics are also enhanced, providing riders with better comfort during extended trips. With a ground clearance of 227 mm and a balanced design, this bike is ready for any adventure.
For the first time in the sub-500cc adventure segment, the KTM 390 Adventure boasts a 21-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear tubeless spoke wheel. This upgrade greatly enhances off-road capabilities, providing improved traction and control on challenging trails. The spoke wheels add durability, enabling riders to navigate rocky and uneven terrain with confidence and safety.
Fitted with open-cartridge forks offering 200 mm travel in the front and a mono-shock with 205 mm travel at the rear, the 2025 KTM 390 Adventure allows complete adjustability for compression, rebound damping, and preload. This capability lets riders fine-tune their suspension for various riding scenarios, from smooth highways to rugged trails, ensuring optimal comfort and control.
The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure is loaded with modern electronics, making it one of the most advanced bikes in its class. Noteworthy features include a segment-first cruise control for easy long-distance rides. The bike also incorporates switchable Motorcycle Traction Control (MTC) and cornering MTC for better stability. Riders can choose from three ride modes: Street, Rain, and Off-Road, tailored to their preferences. A 5-inch TFT display provides essential information and turn-by-turn navigation.
The Quickshifter+ and slipper clutch enable seamless, clutchless up and downshifting. Additional safety technologies include cornering ABS and off-road ABS for superior braking control.
