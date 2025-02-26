2025 KTM 390 Adventure: Here is what the ADV is all about

At the core of the new KTM 390 Adventure lies an upgraded 399cc LC4C engine, delivering a robust 46.3 bhp and 39 Nm of torque. This improved power-to-weight ratio guarantees smooth acceleration and the ability to conquer steep inclines with ease. The bike is equipped with a Bosch Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI) system that enhances fuel efficiency and throttle responsiveness, making it a dependable partner for highway travels and off-road adventures.

The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure features a split-trellis frame that improves weight distribution and stability. This chassis, paired with a bolt-on sub-frame, enhances handling on various terrains. The ergonomics are also enhanced, providing riders with better comfort during extended trips. With a ground clearance of 227 mm and a balanced design, this bike is ready for any adventure.

For the first time in the sub-500cc adventure segment, the KTM 390 Adventure boasts a 21-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear tubeless spoke wheel. This upgrade greatly enhances off-road capabilities, providing improved traction and control on challenging trails. The spoke wheels add durability, enabling riders to navigate rocky and uneven terrain with confidence and safety.

Fitted with open-cartridge forks offering 200 mm travel in the front and a mono-shock with 205 mm travel at the rear, the 2025 KTM 390 Adventure allows complete adjustability for compression, rebound damping, and preload. This capability lets riders fine-tune their suspension for various riding scenarios, from smooth highways to rugged trails, ensuring optimal comfort and control.

5 Technology

The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure is loaded with modern electronics, making it one of the most advanced bikes in its class. Noteworthy features include a segment-first cruise control for easy long-distance rides. The bike also incorporates switchable Motorcycle Traction Control (MTC) and cornering MTC for better stability. Riders can choose from three ride modes: Street, Rain, and Off-Road, tailored to their preferences. A 5-inch TFT display provides essential information and turn-by-turn navigation.

The Quickshifter+ and slipper clutch enable seamless, clutchless up and downshifting. Additional safety technologies include cornering ABS and off-road ABS for superior braking control.