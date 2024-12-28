Kia sold nearly 10,000 units of the new Sonet every month in 2024

Published Dec 28, 2024

The Kia Sonet facelift launched earlier this year has crossed the one lakh sales mark 

The Sonet facelift went on sale in January and has already garnered the landmark sales figure within 11 months of launch

That’s an average of nearly 10,000 units every month

Kia revealed that 76% buyers opted for the petrol variants of the Sonet

24% buyers chose the diesel variants with the 1.5-litre diesel engine

The automatic and IMT gearbox options accounted for 34% of total sales 

79% buyers chose the sunroof variants of the Sonet 

Kia introduced the sunroof on lower variants of the Sonet earlier this year making the feature more accessible 

 The Kia Sonet facelift is loaded on the feature front with prices starting from 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) 
