Jupiter and iQube help TVS sales grow by 23%, sells 3.39 lakh units

TVS Motor Company recorded monthly sales of 3,39,513 units in January 2024 with a growth of 23 per cent as against 2,75,115 units that the brand sold during the same period last year. The EV sales registered a growth of 34 per cent as it increased from 12,169 units in January 2023 to 16,276 units in January 2024. The brand currently only sells the iQube electric scooter.

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 25 per cent with sales increasing from 2,64,710 units in January 2023 to 3,29,937 units in January 2024. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 24 per cent with sales increasing from 2,16,471 units in January 2023 to 2,68,233 units in January 2024.

Motorcycles registered a growth of 29 per cent with sales increasing from 1,21,042 units in January 2023 to 1,55,611 units in January 2024. Scooter registered a growth of 24 per cent with sales increasing from 1,06,537 units in January 2023 to 1,32,290 units in January 2024. Three-wheelers registered sales of 9,576 units in January 2024 as against 10,405 units in January 2023.

The Company's total exports grew by 22 per cent increasing from 57,024 units registered in January 2023 to 69,343 units in January 2024. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 28 per cent with sales increasing from 48,239 units registered in January 2023 to 61,704 units in January 2024. TVS says that the export numbers were partially affected due to the constraints in the availability of the containers.

The two big launches that TVS Motor Company did in 2023 were the Apache RTR 310 and X. The Apache RTR 310 is a naked version of the Apache RR 310 but it is more feature-packed and an overall better package than the RR 310. Then there is the X, which is the new flagship electric scooter for TVS Motor Company.

