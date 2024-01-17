The Jawa 350 is here to rival the Royal Enfield Classic 350

Jawa just launched the new 350 in the Indian market

It is priced at 2.15 lakh ex-showroom

Jawa 350 replaces the Jawa Jawa in manufacturer's lineup.

Jawa 350 uses a new chassis, swingarm and suspension setup. 

The Jawa 350 still has a retro design language but the road presence has gone up. 

This has been possible because of the larger dimensions and fatter tyre sizes.

Jawa is not offering any alloy wheels with the 350. However, there is a new chrome emblem and fender stays

Powering the motorcycle is a 334 cc, liquid-cooled engine that puts out  22 bhp of peak power and 28.2 Nm of maximum torque.
