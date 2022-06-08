Jawa-Yezdi Motorcycles announces free bike service for riders going to Ladakh

Jawa-Yezdi Motorcycles has announced that its new initiative will offer free service assistance to the riders on the way to Ladakh.

Jawa-Yezdi Motorcycles has recently announced a new service initiative called ‘Service is on Us’ for its Kommuniti members planning to embark on long rides in the Himalayas. The company has announced that its new initiative will offer free service assistance to the riders on the way to Ladakh. As part of the initiative, the service centres located in major Indian cities falling on the rider's route to Ladakh will provide essential service support to the riders.

Labour charges for periodic service and running repairs will be waived off and the riders will also be free to avail of a complimentary 26-point general check-up at the Leh service station. The brand further announced that it will also station a dedicated expert technician at the Leh centre equipped with essential tools and spares.

Yezdi and Jawa owners with RSA policies will be eligible for enroute breakdown assistance as per the policy guidelines, on the other hand, non policy holders will also be able to avail this facility on a paid basis.

Dedicating this service initiative to the riders from Jawa & Yezdi Kommuniti, Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO – Classic Legends said, “A ride to one’s dream destination takes a lot of planning, and with this ‘Service is on Us’ initiative, riders from our Kommuniti will have one thing less to worry about – service support throughout the way. This initiative is dedicated to the free-spiritedness of Jawa & Yezdi riders and their quest to explore, and it is our aim to offer them complete peace of mind in terms of service assistance while they are at it."

The company informed that riders can check the list comprehensive list of dealerships and service centres on their journey route at the dealer locator section on the official websites.

