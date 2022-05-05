HT Auto
Yezdi and Jawa partner with Indian Army for Ladakh International Music Festival

Yezdi Motorcycle enters the Ladakh region with this association, claims Classic Legends.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 May 2022, 04:16 PM
A fleet of 24 Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles helmed by the Indian Army officials rallied to Rezang La War Memorial from Leh.
Classic legends, the parent company of Jawa and Yezdi Motorcycles has announced its association with the Indian Army for the first-ever Ladakh International Musical Festival (LIMF). The motorcycle brand under the Mahindra Group has said that a fleet of 24 Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles helmed by the Indian Army officials has been flagged off from Leh to Rezang La War Memorial, to pay tribute to the bravery of 120 soldiers who fought the war in 1962 against China.

(Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar 250 crosses 10,000 sales mark within six months of launch)

Classic Legends hints that Leh as being a popular region for motorcyclists and tourists, this association and event would help the company to grab more attention there. Also, the company claimed that this partnership kicked off the first season for Yezdi motorcycles in the region. It also claimed that to strengthen its presence there, Classic Legends is working with local tour and rental operators in the region and has also set up a full-fledged service facility in Leh city to cater to local buyers as well as the rental consumers as well. It also said that with deliveries for Jawa & Yezdi Motorcycles already started to tour operators and operational service facilities, the company is set to cater to riders this riding season.

Speaking on its association with the Indian Army, Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO of Classic Legends, said that when Jawa motorcycles first rode to Ladakh during the company's Ibex Trail ride in 2019, the company established a great connection with the Indian Army in the region through its Forever Heroes initiative and have followed it up with numerous rides with them over the last few years. “The Ladakh International Music Festival is a welcome step towards encouraging the local talent and enriching the music culture in the region," he added.

He also said that Ladakh is an important market for the company and it has ensured that through its partnerships within the rental ecosystem and focus on service support, Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles will emerge as the preferred choice of touring motorcycles in this breath-taking and challenging terrain.

First Published Date: 05 May 2022, 03:56 PM IST
TAGS: Jawa Yezdi Jawa Motorcycles Yezdi Motorcycles
