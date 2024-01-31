Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles announces service camps for owners in this city

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has announced a service camp for its customers in Calicut. The service camp will happen between 1st and 4th February 2024. Owners of 2019-2020 models of Jawa motorcycles will be able to take advantage of the service camp. After Calicut, the brand will be organising its next service camp in Chennai for customers in Tamil Nadu.

The service camp will be conducted under the supervision of major Original Equipment (OE) suppliers such as Motul, Amaron, Ceat Tyres, and more. The motorcycles will undergo through a comprehensive health check-up.

Depending on the condition of the motorcycle, the customers might be offered an extended warranty. A dedicated space will be provided for customers to assess the exchange value of their motorcycles.

The latest launch to come from the brand is the Jawa 350. It replaces the Jawa Standard in the lineup and is priced at ₹2.14 lakh ex-showroom. It gets a revised chassis, new suspension setup, improved build quality and a larger engine.

Powering the new Jawa 350 motorcycle is a larger 334 c single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, which replaces the smaller 294 cc powerplant. The new engine is mated to a six-speed transmission with a slipper and assist clutch. It churns out 22 bhp of peak power and 28.2 Nm of maximum torque.

The new Jawa 350 runs on wider tyres - 100/90 section at the front and 130/80 section at the rear, while the 18-17 inch diameter of the old-school multi-spoke wheels remains unchanged. There are no alloy wheels on offer even as an accessory. What is available as an accessory is a windscreen to protect the rider from windblast.

The motorcycle now has more road presence because the overall size has grown. Its predecessor had 165 mm of ground clearance, 765 mm of seat height and 1,368 mm of wheelbase, which means the new Jawa 350 comes longer and taller than the previous model. The new Jawa 350 also comes heavier than the previous model, as it comes with a kerb weight of 194 kg compared to the predecessor's 182 kg.

