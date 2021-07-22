Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > News > Jaguar signs up for new era of Formula E
Jaguar's next generation of e-cars will be lighter and more powerful.

Jaguar signs up for new era of Formula E

1 min read . 05:36 PM IST Reuters

  • Tata-owned JLR announced in February an electrification strategy, called Reimagine, under which Jaguar would be a fully electric luxury brand from 2025.
  • Jaguar confirmed its long-term future in the all-electric Formula E series on Thursday.

  • First Published Date : 22 Jul 2021, 05:36 PM IST

Jaguar confirmed its long-term future in the all-electric Formula E series on Thursday, with the new Gen3 era set to start next year.

Jaguar's Sam Bird is leading the drivers' championship ahead of two home races in London this weekend -- the British marque's first race on home soil since leaving Formula One at the end of 2004.

xe

1997 cc|Petrol|Automatic
Ex-showroom price
₹48,50,311* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

xf

1997 cc|Petrol|Automatic
Ex-showroom price
₹55,67,000* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

f-type

1997 cc|Petrol|Automatic
Ex-showroom price
₹2,53,81,000* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

(Also Read: Two rare Jaguar racing models crash during Goodwood hill climb event)

The next generation of cars will be lighter and more powerful, as well as showcasing fast-charging technology.

Jaguar Land Rover chief executive Thierry Bollore said Formula E was "proving to be the perfect environment to design, collaborate, test and develop new sustainable technologies at pace".

"Jaguar Racing will not only play a role in the renaissance of Jaguar as a pure-electric luxury brand, but across the entire electrified Jaguar Land Rover ecosystem," he added in a statement.

(Also Read: New Land Rover Discovery launched at 88.06 lakh, gets style updates and more)

Tata-owned JLR announced in February an electrification strategy, called Reimagine, under which Jaguar would be a fully electric luxury brand from 2025.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.