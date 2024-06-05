World Environment Day 2024: How to ensure your existing car remains eco-friendly

Your petrol and diesel vehicle is a contributor towards pollution but there are ways you can limit the emissions coming out of it
Creating sustainable habits will help minimise the carbon footprint from your car without the need to stop using it completely
Here are 6 ways to ensure your existing petrol or diesel vehicle remains eco-friendly
1. Follow routine preventive maintenance - This will not only help run the car more efficiently but reduce carbon emissions as well
2. Keep your tyres inflated - This prolongs the life of the tyres and also improve fuel economy
3. Lighten the load - Carrying unnecessary loads only adds more weight and stress on the engine. Remove those bits that only add dead weight to the car
4. Go gentle on the throttle - Easing on the throttle puts less stress on the engine, which in turn, runs more efficiently, restricting CO2 emissions
5. Avoid the rush hour - Noone likes to sit idle in traffic jams. Planning ahead and leaving before the rush hour will save your long jams and lots of fuel
6. Go easy on the AC - While soaring temperatures seldom allow turning off the AC, modulating temperatures and rolling down the window will help ease load on the car