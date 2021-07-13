Watch: Two rare Jaguar racing models crash during Goodwood hill climb event

The vehicle stops with a thud and smoke starts coming out of it. Along with the rear portion of the vehicle, its wing and fascia are destroyed too. Fortunately, Law came out the racing car without any injuries.

The second accident involved a road-going Jaguar XJR-15 and occurred on the straight section of the hill climb event. In a video footage that captured this crash, the Jaguar can be seen suddenly deviating towards the left side of the track and banging head-on onto the hay barriers beneath the overpass.