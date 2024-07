Isuzu Motors India has rolled out the ‘I-Care Moonsoon Camp’ for its range of D-Max pick-ups and SUVs. The service camp will offer benefits to customers as there are preventive maintenance checks that they can avail. It is important to note that the Isuzu I-Care Monsoon Camp will be held at authorized dealers of Isuzu between the 22nd to 28th of July 2024.