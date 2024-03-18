Skoda introduces its smallest electric car. Will it launch in India?

Published Mar 18, 2024

Skoda has unveiled the Epiq electric SUV as its entry-level EV

Marginally smaller than Kushaq, the EV promises a range of 400 km on a single charge

The Epiq will launch next year and will cost around 25,000 Euros (approx 23 lakh)

Skoda Epiq shares its platform with the Volkswagen ID.2 electric hatchback

The closed grille is flanked by T-shaped LED DRLs along with Matrix LED headlights

The interior of the Epiq EV is simplistic and clutter-free with a dual-tone theme

The electric vehicle will come with a two-spoke steering wheel and a 5.3-inch Virtual Cockpit

It also gets a 13-inch infotainment screen and physical buttons on the centre console

Skoda is unlikely to launch the Epiq in India as it plans to launch the Enyaq EV first
