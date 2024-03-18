Skoda introduces its smallest electric car. Will it launch in India?

Skoda has unveiled the Epiq electric SUV as its entry-level EV
Marginally smaller than Kushaq, the EV promises a range of 400 km on a single charge
The Epiq will launch next year and will cost around 25,000 Euros (approx ₹23 lakh)
Skoda Epiq shares its platform with the Volkswagen ID.2 electric hatchback
The closed grille is flanked by T-shaped LED DRLs along with Matrix LED headlights
The interior of the Epiq EV is simplistic and clutter-free with a dual-tone theme
The electric vehicle will come with a two-spoke steering wheel and a 5.3-inch Virtual Cockpit
It also gets a 13-inch infotainment screen and physical buttons on the centre console
Skoda is unlikely to launch the Epiq in India as it plans to launch the Enyaq EV first