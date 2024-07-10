Hyundai Inster EV to launch in India in 2026: Key exciting facts

Hyundai is one of the few automakers in the Indian passenger vehicle's mass-market segment that has already launched electric cars in the country. While the biggest carmaker in India, Maruti Suzuki is yet to introduce its first electric car, the second biggest car manufacturer in the country Hyundai has already launched two electric cars, namely the Kona EV and Ioniq 5. Now, the South Korean auto giant planning even bigger.

In an attempt to grab a larger chunk of the Indian passenger vehicle market's EV pie, the carmaker is planning to bring multiple models into the country. While one of the most awaited among them is the Creta EV, another one is the Inster EV.

Also Read : Tata Punch EV challenger Hyundai Inster to launch in India in…

Hyundai has already taken the wrap off Inster EV through digital images giving us an idea of how the upcoming electric car is going to look like. Drawing inspiration from Hyundai Casper, the Hyundai Inster is going to be an electric micro SUV, which would challenge rivals like Tata Punch EV in India.

Here is a quick and comprehensive look at the details of the Hyundai Inster EV.