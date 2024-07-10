Hyundai Inster EV to launch in India in 2026: Key exciting facts
- Hyundai Inster EV is slated to launch in India in 2026 as a challenger against the Tata Punch EV.
Hyundai is one of the few automakers in the Indian passenger vehicle's mass-market segment that has already launched electric cars in the country. While the biggest carmaker in India, Maruti Suzuki is yet to introduce its first electric car, the second biggest car manufacturer in the country Hyundai has already launched two electric cars, namely the Kona EV and Ioniq 5. Now, the South Korean auto giant planning even bigger.
In an attempt to grab a larger chunk of the Indian passenger vehicle market's EV pie, the carmaker is planning to bring multiple models into the country. While one of the most awaited among them is the Creta EV, another one is the Inster EV.
Hyundai has already taken the wrap off Inster EV through digital images giving us an idea of how the upcoming electric car is going to look like. Drawing inspiration from Hyundai Casper, the Hyundai Inster is going to be an electric micro SUV, which would challenge rivals like Tata Punch EV in India.
Here is a quick and comprehensive look at the details of the Hyundai Inster EV.
The Hyundai Inster's design has been already revealed digitally. It is influenced by the Hyundai Casper and carries a contemporary styling philosophy. The micro SUV looks compact from every angle. It gets round-shaped LED projector headlamps with unique-looking LED daytime running lights, alloy wheels, and bifurcated LED strips.
Dimensionally, the electric car measures 3,825 mm in length, 1,610 mm in width, and 1,575 mm in height and it has a wheelbase of 2,580 mm. The Hyundai Inster claims to come offering headroom of 987 mm with sunroof and 1,028 mm of headroom with a standard roof. The SUV will get wheels with sizes ranging between 15-inch and 17-inch. Also, the Inster promises a 280 litre boot storage capacity.
The Hyundai Inster is a feature-packed electric micro SUV that gets twin 10.25-inch digital displays inside the cabin adding a futuristic look. While one display serves as the touchscreen infotainment system, the other acts as the instrument cluster. The Hyundai Inster also comes with a navigation system and wireless charging capabilities. Other features onboard the electric SUV include 64-colour LED ambient lighting, a one-touch sunroof, and Hyundai Digital Key 2 Touch (NFC) accessibility. The SUV gets Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability, allowing it to power external devices at 110V/220V. The EV can also charge electric bicycles, scooters, and camping equipment.
Hyundai Inster comes big on the safety front as well. The micro SUV with electric powertrain comes equipped with an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) suite, which includes safety features such as a Surround View Monitor (SVM), Parking Collision Avoidance Assist Rear (PCA-R), Blind-spot View Monitor (BVM), and Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist 1.5. Other safety features include Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) and Lane Following Assist (LFA), along with Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA), Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA) etc.
The Hyundai Inster micro electric SUV will come available in two different battery pack options. While the standard model will be equipped with a 42 kWh battery pack, the long-range version will get a 49 kWh battery pack. The standard model will churn out 95 bhp peak power, while the LR variant promises 113 bhp maximum power. Both variants generate 147 Nm of maximum torque. The electric SUV will come promising up to 355 km range on a single charge. The OEM claims the EV will get a 120 kW DC fast charger, capable of replenishing the battery charge level from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in approximately 30 minutes. The EV gets an 11 kW on-board charger as standard and also provides an optional battery heating system along with a high-efficiency heat pump.