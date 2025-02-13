Indian auto industry reports best-ever passenger vehicle sales in January 2025

The Indian auto industry started off 2025 on a positive note as it reported a decent growth across the different segments. According to the data released by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the industry saw a moderate year-on-year growth of 2.5 per cent in terms of overall domestic sales. The industry saw total domestic sales of 19,35,696 across all the segments in January 2025 as opposed to 18,88,648 units sold in January 2024.

The passenger vehicle segment saw total domestic sales of 3,51,310 units, while the two wheeler segment saw 19,35,696 units being domestically sold i

The apex national body remains confident about the future prospects of the Indian automotive industry, especially after the announcement of the union budget. Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM, stated that the recent Union Budget announcements prioritising long-term economic growth and particularly the personal income tax changes and reduction in interest rates by the RBI would help in boosting consumer confidence and drive demand in the Auto Industry.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars UPCOMING Mahindra S204 ₹ 12 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2993 cc 2993 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 1.64 - 1.84 Cr Compare View Offers Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet 2999.0 cc 2999.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 1.30 Cr Compare Maserati MC20 3000.0 cc 3000.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 3.69 Cr Compare UPCOMING Nissan Juke 998.0 cc 998.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 10 - 15 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Kia Sportage 1999 cc 1999 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 25 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

Also Read : Auto industry needs 2 lakh skilled people to meet 30% EV adoption target: SIAM

Interestingly, the passenger vehicle segment saw its highest ever monthly sales yet again in the month of January. The segment posted a growth of 3.5 per cent YoY with total domestic sales of 3,51,310 units. In comparison, the industry saw 3,39,441 passenger vehicles being sold domestically in the same month last year.

Meanwhile, with total domestic sales of 19,35,696 units, the two wheeler segment saw a YoY growth of 2.5 per cent in the said month. In contrast, the segment saw total domestic sales of 18,88,648 units in the corresponding month last year.

Surging export market

While the domestic sales across the segments have remained moderate, the exports on the other hand have seen a huge bump in January 2025. The industry reported total exports of 4,62,500 units in the month, representing a 40.2 per cent increase over the 3,29,915 units exported in January 2024.

Also Read : Women in driver's seat in Indian auto industry. But gender gap persists

During the month, a total of 57,585 units of passenger vehicles were exported. This resulted in a growth rate of almost 17 per cent over January 2024’s figures. In the first month of 2024, a total of 49,245 passenger vehicles were exported from the nation. Meanwhile, the two wheeler industry saw surge in exports by a whopping 46.2 per cent YoY. A total of 3,80,528 two wheelers were exported from India in January 2025 as compared to 2,60,308 units exported in the same same month last year.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: