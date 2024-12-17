Women in driver's seat in Indian auto industry. But gender gap persists

The Indian automotive industry is growing at a rapid pace, aiming to become one of the leaders in the global automotive space by 2030. With this, the number of females taking on jobs previously mainly taken up by male workers is also on the rise. According to a report by TeamLease Services, there is a rise in females joining the workforce in the automotive, electric vehicle (EV), electronics and phone manufacturing sectors.

The report sheds light on how the technical industries value skills like attention to detail which women tend to possess inherently, stating, “Automotive, Electronics, Electric Vehicle, and Phone Manufacturing companies are leading the change and employing a larger female workforce. These industries require attention to detail, finger dexterity, and a focused mindset, which women naturally possess".

Persistent gender gap in the workforce

The report reveals a significant gender gap still present in temporary roles, where males account for a staggering 89.5 per cent share despite the overall growth of the female workforce. Females are also under-represented in technical qualifications such as diplomas and ITIs with males leading at 13.5 per cent and 11.5 per cent respectively. In contrast, women outpace the men in postgraduate education, representing 24.3 per cent compared to 10.5 per cent for men.

The results highlight the need for focused programs to motivate more women to engage in technical education, addressing the gender gap in manufacturing roles.

Youth and educational landscape

The report states that the workforce in these industries is mainly the youth with 43.6 per cent aged workers being aged from 28 to 37 years. This group is well-positioned to adapt to technological changes but requires skill-building in technical and analytical areas to meet evolving industry demands.

In terms of education, nearly half the workforce holds graduate degrees. More specifically, 48.5 per cent of men and 46.4 per cent of women are graduates.

Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu lead

Geographically, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu lead in contractual workforce contributions accounting for 17.2 per cent and 14.6 per cent respectively. States like Uttar Pradesh with 9.6 per cent and Karnataka with 9.4 per cent follow closely. States like Delhi (3.6 per cent), Rajasthan )3.5 per cent) and Bihar (3.4 per cent) contribute smaller shares. West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala collectively account for 24 per cent.

What are the next steps?

The report calls for continued efforts to close the gender gap, especially in technical roles. It also deems helping the younger workforce build the skills needed to meet the fast-changing demands of the manufacturing sector important.

