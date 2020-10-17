Hyundai forms Special Relief Task Force for flood-hit customers in Hyderabad

Hyundai forms Special Relief Task Force for flood-hit customers in Hyderabad1 min read . 05:39 PM IST
Hyundai Motor India on Saturday announced the formation of a 'Special Relief Task Force' in support to the customers in the flood-affected city of Hyderabad.
India's second largest carmaker announced that it has formed a dedicated 'Emergency Roadside Assistance Service Team' for its customers in the flood-hit city.
The company is also offering an additional 50% discount on depreciation amount of insurance claims for the 'flood-affected' Hyundai vehicles. "Hyderabad city has witnessed an unfortunate event of floods. To combat the situation, we have ramped-up our service support by forming a special task force to assist Hyundai customers in Hyderabad to ensure their seamless mobility and peace of mind," said Tarun Garg, Director - Sales, Marketing & Service.
The company says that it 'stands in solidarity with its customers as the situation returns toward normalcy'.
“Hyundai is a customer centric organisation and in-line with our global brand vision of 'Progress for Humanity' we continuously strive to support our customers for a Happy Life. The safety and well-being of our customers is our utmost priority." Garg added.
The company has recently announced that its India-made Creta SUV has crossed over 2 lakh units exports. It is one of 10 Hyundai cars to be exported to 88 countries from the Indian market. (More details here)