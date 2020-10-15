Hyundai Creta hits another milestone, 2 lakh 'Made in India' units exported

Hyundai Creta has been a phenomenal success in the Indian market since it was first launched here back in 2015. The 2020 model has once again managed to climb to the pinnacle of sales chart and is quite the marquee product for the company which also has India as a major hub from where it exports its cars. Little wonder then that over 2 lakh units of 'Made in India' Creta have now been exported to global markets from here.

Cars made at Hyundai's plant near Chennai are exported to 88 countries and Creta is one of the most popular of all models here. In calendar year 2019, Hyundai exported a total of 1,81,200 units with 792 customized variants according to country specific preference and demand. The company has been the largest exporter of cars in India for some time now. As such, it also managed to recently hit the three million vehicle export milestone - earlier in 2020.

A total of 10 models are exported from the Chennai plant. This includes Atos (Santro), Grand i10 (NIOS), Xcent, Aura, Elite i20, i20 Active, Verna (Accent), Venue and Creta.

Creta, however, is the product of prominence, also because of the growing preference for SUVs in global markets. In India, it starts at ₹9.82 lakh (ex showroom) and is available in five variants. It makes use of 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol as well as a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engines. It also has a 1.5-litre diesel engine option. The SUV can be had with either manual or automatic transmission option and the mileage ranges between 16.8 kmpl to 21.4 kmpl, depending on the fuel type.

In terms of dimensions, the car is 4,300 mm in length, has a width of 1790 mm and a wheelbase of 2,610 mm. Creta also boasts of a mile-long list of comfort and convenience features which include a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, a panoracmic sunroof, ventilated front seats, multiple drive modes and air purification system.