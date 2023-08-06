One of the bestselling SUVs in India, Creta comes with a stylish design, premium features and interesting powertrain combinations
Here are four trims of the Creta you can buy under ₹17 lakh offering interesting tech-enabled features
Creta's SX trim gets 10.25-inch LCD touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, keyless entry, and cruise control
Priced at ₹15.79 lakh, the S Plus DT DCT gets 8-inch touchscreen and dual clutch automatic transmission
Priced at ₹16. 33 lakh (ex-showroom), SX IVT trim is another interesting variant of the SUV under the ₹17 lakh
The technology and features enhance appeal of the SUV significantly
LED projector headlamps, LED daytime running lights and taillights are among some of the exterior features
The SUV is available in seven different exterior colour options
The car appears with an overall stylish look