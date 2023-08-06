Hyundai Creta could be an interesting SUV for tech-savvy car buyers

Published Aug 06, 2023

One of the bestselling SUVs in India, Creta comes with a stylish design, premium features and interesting powertrain combinations

Here are four trims of the Creta you can buy under 17 lakh offering interesting tech-enabled features

Creta's SX trim gets 10.25-inch LCD touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, keyless entry, and cruise control

Priced at 15.79 lakh, the S Plus DT DCT gets 8-inch touchscreen and dual clutch automatic transmission

Priced at 16. 33 lakh (ex-showroom), SX IVT trim is another interesting variant of the SUV under the 17 lakh

The technology and features enhance appeal of the SUV significantly

LED projector headlamps, LED daytime running lights and taillights are among some of the exterior features

The SUV is available in seven different exterior colour options

The car appears with an overall stylish look
