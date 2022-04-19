HT Auto
Hyundai enters community-based NFT market

Hyundai in collaboration with Meta Kongz initiates an online community-based Non-Fungible Token (NFT) market.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Apr 2022, 12:27 PM
Hyundai's official NFT website is scheduled to open in May.

Hyundai Motor Company announced that it is entering the online community-based Non-Fungible Token (NFT) market in partnership with the Meta Kongz NFT brand. Hyundai stated it is the first automaker to enter the NFT market with its own NFT community. The company will also have its Hyundai NFT official website and channels on Discord and Twitter. The automaker mentioned its NFT community will provide its users with the Hyundai brand experience in the metaverse by sharing NFTs depicting its mobility solutions.

Hyundai's official NFT website is scheduled to open in May while the NFT Discord and Twitter channels already opened on April 15. The automaker informed that by providing dedicated channels for the NFT community, the company will constantly manage the asset value of its NFTs. The online platforms will provide an open 24/7 communications channel between the company and community members, with real-time updates on the asset value of its NFTs.

(Also read | Mahindra enters NFT space with first batch based on Thar SUV)

Hyundai also released a short film that introduces the concept of the NFT universe which reflects its metamobility concept revealed at CES 2022. Hyundai Motor’s Global Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Customer Experience Division Thomas Schemera said the brand is delighted to introduce 'Metamobility' through its own NFTs in collaboration with Meta Kongz. “The Hyundai NFT universe will extend the Hyundai brand experience, especially with MZ generation, in a completely new way, further reinforcing our commitment to innovation in both the real world and in the metaverse," added Schemera.

(Also read | 2023 Hyundai Palisade, rival to Kia Telluride, debuts with new design and tech )

Hyundai introduced the ‘Metamobility’ concept at CES 2022 with an aim to start a smart device-metaverse connection that will expand the role of mobility to virtual reality (VR), allowing people to overcome the physical limitations of movement in time and space.

 

 

 

 

 

First Published Date: 19 Apr 2022, 12:23 PM IST
TAGS: Hyundai NFT CES 2022
