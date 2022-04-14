HT Auto
2023 Hyundai Palisade, rival to Kia Telluride, debuts with new design and tech

With interior and exterior design enhancements, new infotainment and safety features, as well as advanced driver assistance systems, the 2023 Hyundai Palisade debuted at the 2023 New York International Motor Show.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Apr 2022, 09:04 AM
2023 Hyundai Palisade facelift SUV debuts with refreshed design and new technology.
2023 Hyundai Palisade facelift SUV debuts with refreshed design and new technology.
2023 Hyundai Palisade facelift SUV debuts with refreshed design and new technology.
2023 Hyundai Palisade facelift SUV debuts with refreshed design and new technology.

Hyundai has taken the covers off the facelift version of its three-row Palisade SUV on Wednesday. The Korean carmaker showcased the 2023 Palisade facelift to the world for the first time at the New York International Motor Show. The Palisade three-row SUV debuted for the first time back in 2018. United States remains its largest market.

The new Palisade comes with several changes, both inside and outside. With interior and exterior design enhancements, new infotainment and safety features, as well as advanced driver assistance systems, the Palisade will take on rivals such as Kia Telluride, which also made its debut late on Wednesday.

A large part of the changes made to the Palisade SUV are intended to improve the both the driver and passenger experience. The SUV now comes with new convenience technologies such as 12-inch navigation screen, WiFi access point, digital keyboard 2 Touch, wireless fast charging, new Bluelink functions and Ergo Motion seat for the driver. It also features new driver-assist technology including remote intelligent parking assist, enhanced forward collision avoidance, and highway driving assist.

As for its exterior design, the most noticeable changes are its new front grille, headlights and daytime running lights, the new design in multi-spoke alloy wheels and exterior mirrors with automatic dimming functionality.

2023 Hyundai Palisade SUV offers several new features in the cabin like 12-inch navigation screen, WiFi access point, digital keyboard 2 Touch, wireless fast charging and more.
2023 Hyundai Palisade SUV offers several new features in the cabin like 12-inch navigation screen, WiFi access point, digital keyboard 2 Touch, wireless fast charging and more.
2023 Hyundai Palisade SUV offers several new features in the cabin like 12-inch navigation screen, WiFi access point, digital keyboard 2 Touch, wireless fast charging and more.
2023 Hyundai Palisade SUV offers several new features in the cabin like 12-inch navigation screen, WiFi access point, digital keyboard 2 Touch, wireless fast charging and more.

Inside, the eight-seater Palisade SUV now sports a new instrument panel as well as gauge cluster and audio interface design. There is change in steering wheel design as well as seat materials. The driver's seat now features ergonomic motion, the second-row armrest gets and angle adjuster and the third-row seats will have heated functionality.

The Palisade is compatible with the latest version of Hyundai Digital Key. Digital Key 2 Touch allows owners to leave their car key at home and use an iPhone, Apple Watch or Samsung Galaxy smartphone to lock, unlock and start their vehicle. The 2023 Palisade is also the first Hyundai vehicle to offer Wi-Fi hotspot capability.

The 2023 Hyundai Palisade will be powered by a 3.8-litre V6 Atkinson cycle, dual CVVT, direct injection engine. It is capable of producing an estimated 291 horsepower and 355 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission which features a multi-disc torque converter that offers two-wheel drive as well as four-wheel drive options.

