In pics: 2023 Hyundai Palisade SUV makes world debut with fresh design, features

2023 Hyundai Palisade SUV features new driver-assist technology including remote intelligent parking assist, enhanced forward collision avoidance, and highway driving assist.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Apr 2022, 10:58 AM
Hyundai has taken the covers off the facelift version of its three-row Palisade SUV at the New York International Motor Show. The Palisade three-row SUV debuted for the first time back in 2018. 
As for its exterior design, the most noticeable changes on the 2023 Hyundai Palisade are its new front grille, headlights and daytime running lights, the new design in multi-spoke alloy wheels and exterior mirrors with automatic dimming functionality.
The Palisade is compatible with the latest version of Hyundai Digital Key that allows owners to leave their car key at home and use an iPhone, Apple Watch or Samsung Galaxy smartphone to lock, unlock and start their vehicle. 
The 2023 Hyundai Palisade will be powered by a 3.8-litre V6 Atkinson cycle, dual CVVT, direct injection engine. It is capable of producing an estimated 291 horsepower and 355 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission which features a multi-disc torque converter.
On the inside, the eight-seater Hyundai Palisade SUV's driver's seat now features ergonomic motion. The SUV now comes with new convenience technologies such as 12-inch navigation screen, WiFi access point, digital keyboard 2 Touch, wireless fast charging, new Bluelink functions and Ergo Motion seat for the driver.
The second-row armrest in the 2023 Hyundai Palisade gets an angle adjuster and the third-row seats will have heated functionality.
The 2023 Hyundai Palisade gets new instrument panel as well as gauge cluster and audio interface design. 
There is change in steering wheel design as well as seat materials of the 2023 Hyundai Palisade.
First Published Date: 14 Apr 2022, 10:58 AM IST
