Latest Kia Telluride SUV gets big and rugged updates. Check details here

2022 Kia Telluride has been introduced in the US market as a bolder-looking SUV with an even more updated cabin.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 13 Apr 2022, 10:39 PM
Kia Telluride has a mean-looking face that is now further enhanced courtesy a bolder front grille and design update on the bumper.
Kia Telluride has been a big and boisterous success in the US market ever since it was launched here back in 2018. Looking to build on the overwhelmingly positive response for the large, three-row SUV, Kia has now driven in the latest 2022 Kia Telluride SUV with a long list of very significant updates. These updates are on the exterior design, the cabin and drive technology on offer as well as on two additional rugged variants that make an entry for the first time.

The Telluride is riding on a wave of success courtesy the growing preference for SUVs among American buyers. Kia, well aware of the shift in preference towards this body style, has continued to position Telluride as a capable and connected - yet stylish - option for prospective buyers.

2022 Kia Telluride styling updates

The Telluride now gets a reworked LED head light and LED DRL design, complete with a more aggressive bumper with grey inserts. While the trademark Tiger Nose grille continues to stay put, it is now in a black mesh to further the macho appeal of the entire face.

At the rear, the bumper has been reworked and there are new tail light inserts with sharper, vertically-oriented LED strips. Additionally, there are three colour options added to the list as well. These are Midnight Lake Blue, Dawning Red, and Jungle Wood Green.

A look at the rear profile of the latest Kia Telluride SUV.
For customers looking for an even more dominant visual appeal, there is the X-Line and X-Pro variant available as well. Already available on the Sportage, the X-Line makes use of a new grille, roof rails and is 10 mm taller than the standard variants. The X-Pro gets all of these but also gains an 18-inch all-terrain rubber on thee wheels and has an improved towing capacity of 5,500 pounds (2,495 kilos) vis-a-vis 5,000 pounds (2,268 kilos) on the other variants.

2022 Kia Telluride cabin

A new 12.3-inch main infotainment screen is the major highlight of the cabin inside the latest Telluride. It gets hotspot connectivity and over-the-air updates. Also available is a Head-Up display which is also bigger at 10 inches as against 8.5 inches in the preceding model.

A look at the cabin layout of the latest Kia Telluride.
2022 Kia Telluride engine

There is no change in terms of what's under the hood and the 3.8-litre V6 engine is taken forward to the latest Telluride as well. It produces 291 hp and has 355 Nm on offer. Paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission unit, the Telluride continues to also offer all-wheel drive. What is new though is a Downhill Brake Control feature which allows for more control on downward drives regardless of terrains.

First Published Date: 13 Apr 2022, 10:21 PM IST
TAGS: Kia Telluride Kia Telluride Seltos
