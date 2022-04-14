HT Auto
In pics: Latest Kia Telluride SUV arrives with refreshed styling, updated tech

Latest Kia Telluride also comes in the X-Line and X-Pro variants. The X-Line is 10 mm taller than the standard variants, and the X-Pro gains an 18-inch all-terrain rubber on the wheels.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Apr 2022, 09:43 AM
Kia has driven in the latest 2022 Kia Telluride three-row SUV in the US with a long list of very significant updates. With this, the carmaker is looking to build on the strengths and popularity of the large SUV.
Kia is touting the Telluride SUV to be a capable and connected - yet stylish - option for prospective buyers. It has a mean-looking face that is now further enhanced thanks to a bolder front grille and design update on the bumper.
The latest Telluride by Kia now gets a reworked LED head light and LED DRL design, complete with a more aggressive bumper with grey inserts. The trademark Tiger Nose grille continues to stay put, and it is now in a black mesh to further the macho appeal of the entire face.
At the rear, the bumper of the Kia Telluride SUV has been reworked and there are new tail light inserts with sharper, vertically-oriented LED strips. Additionally, there are three colour options added to the list - Midnight Lake Blue, Dawning Red, and Jungle Wood Green.
On the inside, the Kia Telluride gets a new 12.3-inch main infotainment screen. It also gets hotspot connectivity and over-the-air updates. A Head-Up display is also available, which is also bigger at 10 inches as against 8.5 inches in the preceding model.
Kia Telluride continues to draw power from a 3.8-litre V6 engine that is rated to produce 291 hp of power and has 355 Nm of torque. The engine is paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission unit,
The Telluride continues to also offer all-wheel drive. As a new feature, Kia has added the Downhill Brake Control, which allows for more control on downward drives regardless of terrains.
Latest Kia Telluride comes equipped with a host of safety features including Forward Collision Warning, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection, High Beam Assist, Lane Departure Warning and Lane Keeping Assist, among others.
First Published Date: 14 Apr 2022, 09:43 AM IST
