Mahindra becomes first Indian auto OEM to enter  NFT space with Thar

Four NFT units based on Mahindra Thar would be up for grabs in an auction.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Mar 2022, 03:56 PM
The winners of an auction for the Thar NFT will get to experience 4x4 driving thrill.
The winners of an auction for the Thar NFT will get to experience 4x4 driving thrill.
The winners of an auction for the Thar NFT will get to experience 4x4 driving thrill.
The winners of an auction for the Thar NFT will get to experience 4x4 driving thrill.

Mahindra & Mahindra on Friday informed it has entered into the world of NFT or non-fungible token with the first trench of tokens being released. With it, Mahindra is now the first Indian automotive OEM to enter the NFT space and - little to anyone's surprise - the first NFT offering is based on the iconic Thar SUV.

Underlining how Thar has a larger-than-life image and its enormous popularity in the Indian automotive space, a Mahindra press release informed that the first NFT will be released in collaboration with Tech Mahindra. The first-ever series from the company has four NFTs and these would be up for grabs via an auction which begins from March 29. Additionally, all proceeds from the auction will go to Project Nanhi Kali which supports education requirements of girl children in the country.

Understandably, Mahindra is quite upbeat about entering the NFT space. "Mahindra & Mahindra has always been a pioneer in adopting new-age digital innovations to enhance customer experience. The launch of NFTs is another exciting step for us to leverage the next frontier of digital marketing," said Veejay Nakra, CEO of Automotive Division at M&M Ltd.

First Published Date: 25 Mar 2022, 03:54 PM IST
TAGS: Mahindra & Mahindra Mahindra Mahiindra Thar Thar NFT
