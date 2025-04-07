Hero MotoCorp tops two-Wheeler sales for 24th year, maintains market leadership

Hero MotoCorp remained the biggest contributor to India's two-wheeler market in FY 2024-25 based on retail numbers published by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA). The company logged 54,45,251 retail sales for the financial year. This makes it the leading two wheeler maker in terms of retails, a position the company has held for the last 24 years.

Hero retailed 4,35,828 units alone in March 2025. On the wholesale end, the company shipped 5,899,187 units in the course of a year. In March 2025, there were 549,604 units shipped to the dealers, a 12 per cent year-on-year jump from last year in the same period.

Hero VIDA sales: Slow but steady growth in electric segment

Hero's EV business, which operates under the VIDA brand, recorded marginal growth. Sales of the VIDA V2 electric scooter through retail channels amounted to 48,674 units in FY 2024-25, up 2.36 per cent from the earlier year. In March 2025, the company dispatched 7,982 units, up 3.21 per cent from March 2024.

The company also shipped over 58,000 VIDA electric scooters in FY 2024-25, which is a substantial growth—about 200 per cent—compared with last year. Interestingly, even with this growth, EVs continue to be a negligible portion of Hero's total volumes.

Hero Motorcorp: Exports and product expansion

Hero MotoCorp also registered significant gains overseas, shipping 287,429 units during FY 2024-25—a 43 per cent rise over the last fiscal. This increase is an indication of the company's overall plan to deepen its global presence.

The group diversified its ICE and EV offerings in the year with the introduction of a number of new models. These were the Xtreme 250R, Xpulse 210, Destini 125, Xoom 125 and Xoom 160, and the VIDA V2 electric scooters. The introductions are designed to address both commuter and premium segments, as well as move deeper into the electric vehicle market.

