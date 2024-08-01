Hero MotoCorp expands global footprint to Philippines Check details

Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has officially entered the Philippine market in partnership with Terrafirma Motors Corporation (TMC). This strategic move marks a another milestone in the company's global expansion strategy.

TMC, an automotive group in the Philippines, will serve as the exclusive assembler and distributor of Hero MotoCorp's products and its services. The collaboration, announced in October 2022, has now materialised with the commencement of operations.

Manufacturing and retail operations

A state-of-the-art assembly unit and parts warehouse has been established at TMC in Laguna, Philippines, covering over 6,000 square meters with an annual capacity of over 150,000 units. This facility will produce Hero MotoCorp’s popular motorcycles, including the Hero Xpulse 200 4V, Hunk 160R 4V, and the Xoom 110 scooter.

Hero MotoCorp has also started retail operations, offering the Xpulse 200 4V at PHP 140,000, the Hunk 160R 4V at PHP 99,900, and the Xoom 110 at PHP 69,900. Each product comes with a two-year or 24,000-kilometer warranty.

The partnership has established a comprehensive retail network with over 350 customer touchpoints and plans to expand this network rapidly by year-end.

Niranjan Gupta, CEO of Hero MotoCorp, expressed optimism about the expansion, stating, “Our operations in the Philippines will enhance our global footprint. Partnering with TMC, a distinguished member of the Columbian Group, we are set to quickly establish and grow our market presence."

Bienvenido Sanvictores Santos, Chairman of TMC, echoed this sentiment, saying, “We are thrilled to partner with Hero MotoCorp, a world leader in the automotive industry. By combining Hero MotoCorp’s global expertise with our local knowledge, we aim to make a significant market impact."

Hero MotoCorp is currently present in 48 countries, with tech centres in India and Germany, and manufacturing facilities in India, Colombia, and Bangladesh.

