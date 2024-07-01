Want Tata Safari alternatives? Here are 5 other great 3-row options to look at
- Tata Safari is one of the most attractive three-row SUVs around but the competition from other three-row models is absolutely intense.
The second-generation Tata Safari has consolidated its position as one of the most attractive offerings in the SUV space, since its reveal in 2021 and a subsequent facelift two years after. Drawing its name from the iconic 1998 seven-seater off-roader, the Safari is designed as an SUV that offers the space and comfort of an MPV. Though the previous generation was built on a body-on-frame platform, the current Tata Safari shares its underpinnings with the Harrier and is a front-wheel drive car on a monocoque chassis.
At a price range of approximately ₹16.19 - 27.34 lakh (before taxes), the Tata Safari is a spacious SUV that can accommodate up to seven people. Based on the OMEGARC platform, the high-end SUV has earned a five-star rating from the Global New Car Assessment Programme (Global NCAP) crash test. It has a 2.0-liter Kryotec diesel engine that comes mated to an automatic or six-speed manual transmission. The diesel unit offers maximum torque of 250 Nm and peak power of 168 bhp. Although the Safari comes with many additional safety features and tech, it is offered with the sole diesel option that makes it vulnerable to competition from formidable rivals. The SUV space remains competitive throughout with several high-rollers offering great alternatives to each other and providing good variety in the market. If you are looking at the Tata Safari to fill your garage and want to know about alternatives, here are five great options to choose from:
There are three engine variations that the Kia Carens comes with from the factory. While the two petrol engines available are 1.5-litre four-cylinder units, the turbo-petrol version makes 158 bhp and 253 Nm and can be mated to either a clutchless manual or a dual-clutch transmission with paddle shifters. The Carens features three-rows of well-cushioned seats and ample storage space. Although the car comes with 216 litres of luggage space, with the middle and rear seats folded away, it can be increased to a little over thousand litres. The Carens is priced between ₹10.52 - 19.67 lakh (before taxes) and features a 10.25 inch infotainment screen along with LED ambient lights and ventilated seats. It additionally features auto climate controls and an air purification system stuck on the back of the driver’s seat. The Kia Carens does, however, miss out on key safety features, such as an ADAS, blind-spot monitor and a 360-degree camera.
The Alcazar is Hyundai’s premium SUV priced around ₹16.77 - 21.28 lakh and is able to seat six to seven occupants. It is available in both diesel and petrol options which are configurable with either a six-speed manual transmission or an automatic unit. The 2.0-litre petrol engine is capable of producing 157 bhp of power and 191 Nm of torque. The 1.5-litre diesel unit is able to generate 113 bhp of power along with 250 Nm of torque. The Alcazar’s wide list of features include six airbags, a blind spot camera and monitor, along with fully-digital instrument cluster, LED ambient lighting and an arm rest for the second row of seats.
Mahindra’s flagship XUV700 comes with both two and three-row seating options, and is priced between ₹13.99 - ₹26.99 lakh (before taxes). It is offered in five variants with petrol and diesel options. There is a 2.0-litre Turbo GDi mStallion petrol engine that produces 195bhp and 380Nm of torque and it can be paired with a six-speed manual or a torque converter automatic transmission. There is an additional 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that is offered in two different tunes – the MX makes 153bhp and 360Nm and comes limited to a six-speed manual. The higher AX tune makes 182bhp of power and the torque figure depends on the choice of transmission. While the automatic produces 450 Nm, the manual produces 420 Nm. The XUV700 is based on a monocoque platform and has received a five-star rating from the Global NCAP crash test, making it one of the safest SUVs in the segment.
The Hycross was Toyota’s 2023 addition to the Innova lineup and it arrived with a self-charging petrol-hybrid engine option that offered a mileage of 16.3 kmpl. Priced between ₹18.3 - 30.98 lakh (before taxes), the Innova Hycross is a people mover that is designed in the sportier aesthetics of an SUV. It offers plush seating all around, with the second row getting electronically-adjustable Ottoman seats with adjustable footrests and individual arm rests. Apart from abundant space for passenger comfort, the Hycross provides great visibility with its seats that are set up high. The 2.0-litre hybrid setup has a petrol engine that makes 172 bhp and 188 Nm of torque. This is paired with an electric motor that makes 11 bhp and 206 Nm of torque. The Innova Hycross further features ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, and a host of driver aids such as a 360-degree camera, blind-spot monitoring system and lane driving assist. This specific model makes it to this list because it is the only option here with a strong hybrid engine.
While the Ertiga is priced well below other entries in this list and falls into the more affordable bracket of vehicles, it demanded a mention due to its status as the MPV leader in the market. Priced between ₹8.64 - 13.08 lakh (before taxes), the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga focuses on being a well-rounded MPV that offers buyers the best value for their buck. Its 1.5-litre petrol option makes 102 bhp and nearly 140 Nm of torque. Additionally, Maruti Suzuki provides buyers with the option of getting a factory-fitted CNG kit for the Ertiga. In CNG-only mode, the engine makes 82 bhp and around 121 Nm of torque, and fuel types can be changed on-the-go. The Ertiga brings comfortable seating all around and has one of the most spacious third-row seating in the segment.