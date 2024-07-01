Want Tata Safari alternatives? Here are 5 other great 3-row options to look at

The second-generation Tata Safari has consolidated its position as one of the most attractive offerings in the SUV space, since its reveal in 2021 and a subsequent facelift two years after. Drawing its name from the iconic 1998 seven-seater off-roader, the Safari is designed as an SUV that offers the space and comfort of an MPV. Though the previous generation was built on a body-on-frame platform, the current Tata Safari shares its underpinnings with the Harrier and is a front-wheel drive car on a monocoque chassis.

At a price range of approximately ₹16.19 - 27.34 lakh (before taxes), the Tata Safari is a spacious SUV that can accommodate up to seven people. Based on the OMEGARC platform, the high-end SUV has earned a five-star rating from the Global New Car Assessment Programme (Global NCAP) crash test. It has a 2.0-liter Kryotec diesel engine that comes mated to an automatic or six-speed manual transmission. The diesel unit offers maximum torque of 250 Nm and peak power of 168 bhp. Although the Safari comes with many additional safety features and tech, it is offered with the sole diesel option that makes it vulnerable to competition from formidable rivals. The SUV space remains competitive throughout with several high-rollers offering great alternatives to each other and providing good variety in the market. If you are looking at the Tata Safari to fill your garage and want to know about alternatives, here are five great options to choose from: