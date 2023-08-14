This price hike comes as the second one in three months
MG Motor has hiked the price of Gloster and Hector by up to ₹78,000
MG Gloster SUV's top variant has witnessed the steep price hike, amounting to ₹78,000
Post this price hike, Gloster's top variant is now priced at ₹43.16 lakh (ex-showroom)
MG Hector's Smart Pro, Sharp Pro, and Savvy Pro variants' prices were hiked by ₹30,000
MG Hector top trim is now priced at ₹22.39 lakh (ex-showroom), while the MG Hector Plus top-trim costs ₹22.72 lakh (ex-showroom)
MG attributed the price hike to the increased raw material costs and product cost surge
MG hopes the sales momentum won't be impacted by the latest price hike
Other cars of the automaker have not been impacted by the latest price hike move