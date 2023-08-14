MG Motor India has increased price of Hector and Gloster SUVs again

Published Aug 14, 2023

This price hike comes as the second one in three months

MG Motor has hiked the price of Gloster and Hector by up to 78,000

MG Gloster SUV's top variant has witnessed the steep price hike, amounting to 78,000

Post this price hike, Gloster's top variant is now priced at 43.16 lakh (ex-showroom)

MG Hector's Smart Pro, Sharp Pro, and Savvy Pro variants' prices were hiked by 30,000

MG Hector top trim is now priced at 22.39 lakh (ex-showroom), while the MG Hector Plus top-trim costs 22.72 lakh (ex-showroom)

MG attributed the price hike to the increased raw material costs and product cost surge

MG hopes the sales momentum won't be impacted by the latest price hike

Other cars of the automaker have not been impacted by the latest price hike move
