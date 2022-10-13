HT Auto
Golfer Jeev Milkha issued notice for 63 challans pending for car sold in 2014

The vehicle in question is a Mercedes-Benz car, which golfer Jeev Milkha had sold in June of 2014.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Oct 2022, 10:47 AM
International golfer and the son of legendary sprinter Milkha Singh, Chiranjeev Milkha aka Jeev Milkha, has received notices from court for 63 pending challans for a car that he sold in 2014. The golfer has moved the court seeking registration of an FIR against the car dealer and purchaser of the vehicle. The amount of the challans totals to 83,000.

The vehicle in question is a Mercedes-Benz car, which the golfer had sold in June of 2014 to Nitin Jain, director, Vibes Healthcare Limited, Hauz Khas, through a car dealer Tejinder Singh of Rally Motors for 35 lakh. The diesel vehicle is over 10 years old, and cannot be registered in New Delhi.

(Also read | Crackdown for not wearing rear seat belts continue in Delhi, 40 more fined)

The golfer's counsel Terminder Singh informed that all documents pertaining to sale and purchase of the vehicle were executed and Jain’s duly sworn affidavit had been handed over to applicant on June 10, 2014. However, even after the purchase of the vehicle and handing over of its possession, the accused did not transfer the registration of the vehicle. 

After Milkha sought an FIR, the court of chief judicial magistrate Aman Inder Singh has reserved its orders under Sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. The case is now due to be heard on October 17.

After receiving a court notice regarding challans in 2021, Milkha had sent a legal notice to the dealer as well as the purchaser. He had even lodged a complaint with senior superintendent of police (SSP, Chandigarh) seeking registration of a case of cheating and criminal conspiracy against the duo. However, no strict action was taken at the time.

Now after receiving another notice from the Delhi Court, the golfer has alleged that the purchaser is intentionally not transferring the ownership of the vehicle in his name.

First Published Date: 13 Oct 2022, 10:36 AM IST
TAGS: Mercedes-Benz
