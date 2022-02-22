HT Auto
Home News Germany ready to ban petrol cars but wants to keep ICE engines: What it means

Germany ready to ban petrol cars but wants to keep ICE engines: What it means

Germany wants to continue using internal combustion engines beyond 2035 provided they can be operated using synthetic fuels. 
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Feb 2022, 07:15 AM
File photo used for representational purpose only
File photo used for representational purpose only

The European Commission last year proposed a ban on the sale of new cars with internal combustion engines (ICE) from the middle of next decade or 2035, but German is opposed to the proposal. The automaking powerhouse nation wants to get rid of petrol vehicles but keep the ICE engines provided they can work on synthetic fuels, the country's transport minister said, AFP reported.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Speaking on the sidelines of an informal meeting of EU transport ministers outside of Paris, Volker Wissing said, “We want to allow combustion engines after 2035 only if they can be refueled exclusively by synthetic fuels." He added that there has to be technical solution to ensure that the ICE engines cannot be refueled using fossil fuels. 

The meeting of the transport ministers looked at innovative ways to decarbonise road transport, among other issues. Wissing added that synthetic fuels, which can be used by current cars with little or no modification, will be able to considerably lower carbon emissions depending on how they are produced.

(Also read | Lamborghini plans to continue with ICE cars beyond 2030 despite EV push)

Besides supporting the idea of using synthetic fuels in ICE engines, Wissing also backed the French EU presidency that hybrid vehicles too can be useful in reducing carbon emissions. “Today we don't have enough electric vehicles (EVs), we need to scale up their availability. So it's better that people use hybrid technology as an intermediary solution," he added.

Wissing further advised that government shouldn't rely on just one technology. “We can't only bank on electric mobility or hydrogen for the future. We need to remain technology-agnostic," he added.

(Also read | Phasing out ICEs too soon may not be beneficial, says BMW CEO)

All these discussions follow the latest UN climate meeting last year, where more than two dozen countries and car companies pledged to work on ensuring that only zero emission vehicles are sold by 2040. However, major car manufacturing countries such as China, the US, Japan, France and Germany did not sign up. In fact, Germany particularly criticised the fact that synthetic fuels were left out.

(with inputs from AFP)

 

First Published Date: 22 Feb 2022, 07:15 AM IST
TAGS: electric vehicles hybrid vehicles carbon emissions synthetic fuel combustion engine
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Lamborghini Urus, Huracan STO among most honoured models from brand last year
Lamborghini Urus, Huracan STO among most honoured models from brand last year
Watch: This converted all-electric Honda S2000 is powered by a Tesla motor
Watch: This converted all-electric Honda S2000 is powered by a Tesla motor
Daimler India partners Mahindra Group-owned scrappage facility
Daimler India partners Mahindra Group-owned scrappage facility
Fire on cargo ship carrying Porsche, Audi, Bentley finally dies down
Fire on cargo ship carrying Porsche, Audi, Bentley finally dies down
This luxurious RV borrows design features from motorsports, gets sky lounge
This luxurious RV borrows design features from motorsports, gets sky lounge

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city