Freddie Mercury's 1974 Rolls-Royce is up for sale

If one is a fan of rock, the name Freddie Mercury ought to come as music to the ears. The late celebrated singer's life grabbed the limelight again after the acclaimed biopic movie Bohemian Rhapsody was released in 2018. When the band, Queen, was at its height of success in the '80s, Mercury used a 1974 Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow that echoed his popularity.

The iconic singer who had an immense fan following, the news of that very 1974 Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow model going up for auction seems exciting. The Rolls-Royce has been listed at duPont Registry and the luxury car will be offered at a London auction without reserve next month. The amount from the sale will be donated to charity later.

Mercury came to own the Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow in 1979 and during the early years, the premium car was never documented, however, it is reportedly said that the car was acquired by the late singer's company, Goose Productions Ltd. Since Mercury never got a full driving license, he was ferried by his personal chauffeur. The luxury car remained with him until his death in 1991.

The Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow, under its hood, still features the original 6.75-litre V8 engine. It comes finished in Silver Chalice with a blue interior, the very same combination that the model came in when it was first seen on British roads in June 1974. This luxury model will be auctioned at an event that will be held at the RM Sothebys' London on November 5, 2022. According to a Motor1 report, all proceeds from the sale will go to the Superhumans Center, a charity that has been built to offer help in Ukraine.

