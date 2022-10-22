HT Auto
Home Auto News Freddie Mercury's 1974 Rolls Royce Is Up For Sale

Freddie Mercury's 1974 Rolls-Royce is up for sale

The auction for the 1974 Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow will be organised in London next month.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Oct 2022, 16:28 PM
1974 Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow (Dupont Registry)
1974 Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow (Dupont Registry)
1974 Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow (Dupont Registry)
1974 Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow

If one is a fan of rock, the name Freddie Mercury ought to come as music to the ears. The late celebrated singer's life grabbed the limelight again after the acclaimed biopic movie Bohemian Rhapsody was released in 2018. When the band, Queen, was at its height of success in the '80s, Mercury used a 1974 Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow that echoed his popularity.

The iconic singer who had an immense fan following, the news of that very 1974 Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow model going up for auction seems exciting. The Rolls-Royce has been listed at duPont Registry and the luxury car will be offered at a London auction without reserve next month. The amount from the sale will be donated to charity later.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Rolls-royce Phantom Viii (HT Auto photo)
Rolls-royce Phantom Viii
6749 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 6.71 kmpl
₹9.5 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Rolls-royce Cullinan (HT Auto photo)
Rolls-royce Cullinan
6749 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹6.95 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Rolls-royce Wraith (HT Auto photo)
Rolls-royce Wraith
6592 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹5 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Rolls-royce New Ghost (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Rolls-royce New Ghost
6750 cc | Petrol Automatic
₹6.95 - 7.95 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details

(Also read | All-electric Rolls-Royce Spectre undergoing second testing in Nurburgring )

Mercury came to own the Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow in 1979 and during the early years, the premium car was never documented, however, it is reportedly said that the car was acquired by the late singer's company, Goose Productions Ltd. Since Mercury never got a full driving license, he was ferried by his personal chauffeur. The luxury car remained with him until his death in 1991.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

(Also read | Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II makes global debut )

The Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow, under its hood, still features the original 6.75-litre V8 engine. It comes finished in Silver Chalice with a blue interior, the very same combination that the model came in when it was first seen on British roads in June 1974. This luxury model will be auctioned at an event that will be held at the RM Sothebys' London on November 5, 2022. According to a Motor1 report, all proceeds from the sale will go to the Superhumans Center, a charity that has been built to offer help in Ukraine.

 

 

 

First Published Date: 22 Oct 2022, 16:28 PM IST
TAGS: Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow Rolls-Royce Freddie Mercury
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Ola Electric is using a single telescopic front suspension. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Sanjeev Jain)
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter's front suspension breaks soon after delivery
Maruti Suzuki is offering the new Alto K10, launched barely a few months ago, on heavy discounts. Renault Kwid gets offers up to ₹35,000 this festive season,
Planning to buy new car in Diwali? These five offer over 30,000 discount
magnite_3
Nissan Magnite named official car of ICC T20 World Cup
Kia Carens takes on the likes of Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari, among others, in the Indian car market.
Booked a Kia Carens? This is how long you might have to wait to get it
The T03 EV from Leapmotor has a slew of features which also includes unlock functionality through facial recognition.
Curious case of China's 9 lakh hot EV. And why its success is indefinite

Trending this Week

File photo used for representational purpose only
Selling your car? Five things to do to ensure you get the best price possible
The S-Presso S-CNG is offered in just two variants.
2022 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG launched at 5.90 lakh, delivers 32.73 km/kg
Ola Electric scooters will come with the Hill Hold Assist feature under the MoveOS 3.
Ola to add this long-awaited feature in its electric scooters before Diwali
The battered and mangled remains of what used to be a BMW is seen here under a truck that it reportedly hit at a high speed.
BMW hits 230 kmph on Purvanchal Expressway, then slams against truck; all dead
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari poses with Toyota Mirai, India's first hydrogen-powered Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV). 
Watch: Nitin Gadkari taking a ride in Toyota's hydrogen-powered car

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Which Hyundai cars have big discounts this Dhanteras?
Which Hyundai cars have big discounts this Dhanteras?
Here are all the features that MoveOS 3 will offer
Here are all the features that MoveOS 3 will offer
Matter's electric sportsbike to launch on 21st November: Check details
Matter's electric sportsbike to launch on 21st November: Check details
Freddie Mercury's 1974 Rolls-Royce is up for sale
Freddie Mercury's 1974 Rolls-Royce is up for sale
Watch out Honda Activa, Ola S1 Air is here
Watch out Honda Activa, Ola S1 Air is here

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city