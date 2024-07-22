Copyright © HT Media Limited
Formula One: McLaren's Oscar Piastri wins his maiden race at Hungarian GP

By: ANI
Updated on: 22 Jul 2024, 06:55 AM
  • The McLaren duo started from the first and second grid positions, which helped them dominate the race from the first lap.
McLaren's Australian driver Oscar Piastri reacts on the podium after the Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring race track in Mogyorod near Budapest on July 21, 2024. (AFP)

Australian racer Oscar Piastri clinched his maiden Formula One win, with his McLaren teammate Lando Norris coming in second place in the Hungarian Grand Prix at Hungaroring on Sunday.

The McLaren duo started from the first and second grid positions, which helped them dominate the race from the first lap. Piastri led the race from the very first lap.

When Norris pitted first during the race, Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team racer Lewis Hamilton came close to taking second place but the McLaren driver emerged ahead after a first pit stop.

In the last part of the race, Norris became the leader of the race. After this McLaren had to make several calls to Norris to give back the position to his fellow McLaren driver. On Lap 68 of 70, Norris slowed down his car and allowed Piastri to go through.

The 23-year-old went on to take his maiden victory, two seconds ahead of Norris. Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton claimed third place for Mercedes.

Charles Leclerc came in fourth in the race for Ferrari. While Verstappen had to settle in fifth place after a disappointing race.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz followed in sixth, ahead of Red Bull's Sergio Perez, who came from his P16 starting position.

George Russell also took points after his sluggish performance in the qualifiers; he crossed the line to claim eighth place. RB Formula One Team's Yuki Tsunoda and Aston Martin's Lance Stroll secured ninth and tenth place, respectively.

Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso just missed out to take points and ended the race in P11, ahead of Daniel Ricciardo who had a somewhat disappointing day in the RB after lining up in P9 on the grid.

First Published Date: 22 Jul 2024, 06:55 AM IST
TAGS: F1 Formula One F1 Car racing motorsports McLaren
