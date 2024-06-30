HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Learning To Drive? Five Crucial Tips To Truly Master Your Car

Learning to drive? Five crucial tips to truly master your car

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Jun 2024, 09:00 AM
Familiarising with vehicle's controls, adjusting mirrors and seating for optimal comfort and visibility, practising smooth control at slower speeds and prioritising adherence to traffic regulations can help eliminate complexities while learning driving

Everyone knows that starting something new can be tough. Whether it's music lessons or a new sport, those first steps can feel overwhelming. Driving is no exception! You might feel lost at first, but remember, even racing champions like Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton started somewhere. 

This guide will be your co-pilot, offering some handy tips to navigate those first exciting (and maybe a little nerve-wracking) moments behind the wheel. Let's jump in and learn some essential driving skills for beginners!

1

Familiarising with your car

Prior to commencing driving instruction, familiarisation with the vehicle's controls is paramount. Understanding the instrument panel's functions allows for proper operation and ensures a safe driving experience. The three primary pedals – accelerator, brake, and clutch (if applicable) – should be mastered. A mnemonic like "ABC" (Accelerator, Brake, Clutch) can aid in memorization. Finally, practising gear shifts while the car is stationary, followed by internalising their positions, fosters smooth and efficient gear changes. This foundational knowledge empowers you for confident driving.

2

Understanding the dashboard controls and system 

Prior to operating a vehicle, a thorough understanding of the instrument panel is essential. Familiarisation with the various buttons and their corresponding functions ensures safe and efficient control of the car's climate control, lighting systems, and other features. Furthermore, comprehending the instrument cluster's symbols is paramount. While blue and green indicators typically signify active features, orange, red, or yellow lights serve as crucial warnings. These may denote low oil pressure, tire pressure discrepancies, or potential malfunctions. This foundational knowledge empowers new drivers to interpret the vehicle's status and navigate the road with confidence.

3

Mastering your driving position 

Proper vehicle setup is fundamental for safe and comfortable driving. New drivers often overlook the ability to adjust seats, mirrors, and sometimes steering wheels for optimal positioning. Ensure you can comfortably reach all controls (pedals, steering, gear lever) by adjusting the seat. Some cars offer rake and reach adjustments for the steering wheel.

Crucially, adjust mirrors before driving. Ideally, your car should only occupy a small portion of the side mirrors. Achieve maximum rearward visibility by adjusting both side and rearview mirrors while seated. Remember, a safe driving experience starts with a comfortable and well-adjusted position.

4 Follow traffic rules

 

New drivers should prioritise safety by strictly following traffic rules, which not only prevents accidents but also avoids fines. Mastering car control begins with a comfortable grip on the steering wheel. While "10 and 2" was traditionally recommended, "9 and 3" is now favoured for airbag-equipped vehicles. 

Building a strong foundation starts with practising at slow speeds. This allows for the development of crucial perception and reaction skills needed for safe driving at higher speeds. Clear communication with other drivers is achieved through turn signals and the horn. Using these strategically, especially for manoeuvres like lane changes, promotes safe interactions on the road. Finally, maintaining a safe distance from the car in front (at least two car lengths) provides ample reaction time in case of sudden stops or swerves.

5

Practice Makes Perfect

Mastering car control takes time and practice. Initially, focus on smooth inputs for steering and acceleration. Jerky movements can easily lead to a loss of control. Remember, everyone starts somewhere – there's no such thing as a perfect driver. Stay cautious and confident as you gain experience. Focus is crucial: avoid driving when stressed or distracted, and ensure you're well-rested for optimal awareness. Patience and a clear mind are key to building the skills you need to navigate the road safely and confidently.

First Published Date: 30 Jun 2024, 09:00 AM IST
TAGS: dricing tips

