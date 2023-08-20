Limited-run Maserati MCXtrema introduced as track-only vehicle

Maserati has officially unveiled the MCXtrema at 2023 Monterey Car Week
Previously, the supercar was known as Project24
It is based on the MC12 but it is now a track-only vehicle
Only 62 units of the MCXtrema will be made and they are already sold out
Powering this beast is the same 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine
It puts out 720 bhp of max power at 7,500 rpm
Peak torque output is of 730 Nm at just 3,000 rpm
The car gets a carbon fibre monocoque chassis and 18-inch forged alloy wheels
The body is made up of lightweight full-composite
