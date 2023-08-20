Limited-run Maserati MCXtrema introduced as track-only vehicle

Published Aug 20, 2023

Maserati has officially unveiled the MCXtrema at 2023 Monterey Car Week

 Previously, the supercar was known as Project24

 It is based on the MC12 but it is now a track-only vehicle

Only 62 units of the MCXtrema will be made and they are already sold out

Powering this beast is the same 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine

 It puts out 720 bhp of max power at 7,500 rpm

Peak torque output is of 730 Nm at just 3,000 rpm

The car gets a carbon fibre monocoque chassis and 18-inch forged alloy wheels

The body is made up of lightweight full-composite

