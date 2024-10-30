Formula One: Honda and Alpine fined a total $1 million for cost cap breach

Formula One's governing body has fined Honda and Renault-owned Alpine a total of $1 million for procedural breaches of the 2023 cost cap for engine manufacturers, the FIA said on Tuesday.

Honda, which currently partners Red Bull but is switching to Aston Martin from 2026, was fined $600,000 and Alpine $400,000.

The FIA announced last month that Alpine and Honda were in procedural breach but had not exceeded the spending limit of $140.4 million.

Both Honda and Alpine settled via an Accepted Breach Agreement (ABA).

The FIA said in a statement that Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) had failed to file accurate reporting documentation for the period.

Alpine Racing SAS had omitted relevant information from their submission.

"Several required procedures had not been performed at all, and several other procedures had only been partially completed," the FIA said. An updated report later addressed the deficiencies.

Renault announced last month that it will end Formula One engine production after next season for financial reasons, with the Alpine team expected to race from 2026 with Mercedes engines in a deal that has yet to be confirmed.

