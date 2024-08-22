Honda is offering discounts of 10,000 on these models

Honda has announced that they are offering a discount of ₹10,000 on their motorcycles that are sold through BigWing dealerships.
The discount is applicable to the 350 cc motorcycles which includes CB350, HnessCB350 and CB350RS
The adventure tourers - Transalp XL750 and NX500 also get the same discount
Finally, the 300 cc motorcycles - CB300F and CB300R are also being offered with a ₹10,000 discount.
It is important to note that these discounts are available only for the first 5,000 customers.
And these discounts are applicable till Sept 30th only.
The discount is not applicable to the CB200X.
The CB200X was also recently added to BigWing's lineup.