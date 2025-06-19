FASTag Annual Pass: Cost, availability, eligibility, annual savings explained

The central government recently announced the new FASTag-based annual pass for private vehicles, priced at ₹3,000. The FASTag annual pass will be valid for a year from the date of issue or for 200 trips, whichever comes first. This will help reduce the cost burden for private vehicle owners and reduce congestion on highways. If you are planning to buy a FASTag annual pass, here’s all you need to know.

What is the FASTag Annual Pass?

The FASTag annual pass is a yearly subscription that makes travelling seamless for private vehicle users. Unlike the existing FASTag system, where users need to load the digital wallet with money under a prepaid system, the annual pass requires you to purchase it only once a year and tracks the usage based on the number of trips made. The existing system will continue to run alongside the new annual pass.

The FASTag annual pass will be applicable only on national highways, while state highways won't be eligible under the same

FASTag Annual Pass: Eligibility & Availability

The FASTag-based annual pass will be available only for non-commercial private vehicle owners, including cars, jeeps, vans and more. This essentially makes the pass valid for private car buyers. Commercial goods and passenger vehicles will not be eligible for the annual pass. Instead, they will continue to use the existing FASTag toll collection system. The FASTag annual pass will be available from August 15, 2025.

FASTag Annual Pass: Validity

The annual pass will be valid for up to one year from the date of issue, or for 200 trips in a year. If you happen to utilise all 200 trips before the year ends, you will need to purchase the annual pass again, which will then be valid from the date of issue. The one-time payment makes the process more seamless, especially if you tend to forget recharging your FASTag wallet more often or simply drive on the highways often.

FASTag Annual Pass: Does it cover National Highways and Expressways?

The initiative falls under the National Highways Fee (Amendment) Rules, 2025, and will apply only on National Highways. The state highway tolls won’t be eligible for the annual pass. For instance, the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway (NHAI) will be eligible under the annual pass, but the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Mahamarg won’t be eligible, since these are state highways.

FASTag Annual Pass: How to buy one?

You will be able to purchase the annual pass from mid-July onwards via the Rajmarg Yatra app, the official website of NHAI, or the MoRTH website. The annual pass will be linked to your existing FASTag on the vehicle and will be activated within two hours of making the purchase. The FASTag annual pass is only available through government channels at the moment and is not available on other third-party platforms.

FASTag Annual Pass: Does it really save money?

The annual pass can bring down the toll cost by a healthy margin for regular highway users. If you paid ₹50 per toll for 200 trips, you’d spend about ₹10,000 in a year. This comes down to just ₹3,000 a year with the annual pass, making it just ₹15 per toll. For instance, the toll cost between Mumbai and Bengaluru comes to about ₹1,500 on a one-way trip with about 20 tolls on the way. This would drop down to about ₹300 with the annual pass, apart from the ₹320 spent on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Similarly, travelling on the Delhi-Chandigarh highway (NH-44) costs about ₹325 in tolls across four plazas. This will reduce to just ₹60 for a one-way trip.

FASTag Annual Pass: Other Benefits

The government says the annual pass will help reduce wait times, ease congestion, and minimise disputes at toll plazas. The move also addresses concerns regarding toll plazas located within a 60 km range.

FASTag Annual Pass: Will it cover parking?

No. The annual pass will only work on toll plazas and won’t cover parking at malls or other paid parking spaces. The existing FASTag system will continue as the same.

FASTag Annual Pass: Should you buy?

It depends on your usage when it comes to buying the annual pass. If you travel anything between 2,500-3000 km in a year via national highways, the pass makes sense and will lead to significant savings. However, if you seldom drive outside the city and do not use toll roads often, the existing FASTag system should be your pick.

