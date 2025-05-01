Exports power Maruti Suzuki’s April performance as domestic sales hold steady

Leading Indian carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India has posted a growth of 6.9 per cent on a year-on-year basis in the month of April 2025 with total sales of 179,791 units in the month. With domestic retails of 138,704 units and exports of 27,911 units, the growth in total sales can largely be attributed to the exports for the company.

In terms of domestic sales, the carmaker posted sales of 138,704 units in the month as opposed to 137,952 units it posted during the same time last year. This translates to a marginal YoY growth of 0.54 per cent. Interestingly, while the SUV and MPV segment for the carmaker saw growth of 4.3 per cent YoY with domestic sales of 59,022 units, the other segments saw a downfall.

The passenger cars segment, which houses models like Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Swift, Dzire, Ciaz, Alto and others, saw a downfall of 1.57 per cent with domestic retails of 68,244 units. Moreover, within the passenger car segment, the entry level models, such as the Alto K10 and the S-Presso saw a massive drop of 45 per cent with total domestic sales of 6,332 in the month.

Earlier in a press conference, RC Bhargava, Chairman, Maruti Suzuki India, emphasized that the Indian passenger vehicle market will continue to witness muted growth unless the small car segment sees growth. He debunked the popular belief that the shift from small cars to SUVs is driven by changing consumer aspirations and a preference for larger cars. In reality, he explained, the issue isn’t about preference—it’s affordability. Many people simply can’t afford even small cars anymore.

Growing exports for Maruti Suzuki India

While the domestic sales for the carmaker have grown marginally, exports have taken a huge leap. Maruti Suzuki exported 27,911 units in the month of April 2025 as opposed to 22,160 units exported in the same time last year. This translates into a growth of 25.9 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Interestingly, during the press conference, Bhargava explained that while domestic passenger vehicle sales for the carmaker are expected to remain subdued, Maruti Suzuki India is banking on its export strategy to drive growth in both production and revenue for the new financial year.

In FY25, the company achieved a significant milestone, surpassing the three lakh exports mark with a total of 332,585 units exported—up from 283,067 units in the previous year. This represents a year-on-year growth of 17.49 per cent, marking the highest-ever export figures for the carmaker.

One of the key models expected to drive exports in the current financial year is the Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara. Bhargava revealed that while the company plans to produce around 70,000 units of its debut electric vehicle, the majority of these units will be destined for export markets.

