Maruti Suzuki cars in India  are set to be costlier for the third time consecutively

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 18, 2025

After hiking prices in January and February, Maruti Suzuki has announced another price hike

The latest price hike will be effective from April 2025

The OEM has announced that there will be a price hike of 4% for its cars from next month

Maruti Suzuki has not revealed the detailed pricing for each model though

 Check product page

Previously, Maruti Suzuki hiked prices of its cars by 4% in January 2025

In February 2025 as well, Maruti Suzuki increased pricing of its cars between 1-4%

With this second price hike, the Maruti Suzuki cars became costlier between 1,500 and 32,500

Maruti Suzuki has attributed this latest price hike move to rising input costs

Now it is to be seen how the consumers respond to this price hike
Check more on Maruti Suzuki price hike
Click Here