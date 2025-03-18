After hiking prices in January and February, Maruti Suzuki has announced another price hike
The latest price hike will be effective from April 2025
The OEM has announced that there will be a price hike of 4% for its cars from next month
Maruti Suzuki has not revealed the detailed pricing for each model though
Previously, Maruti Suzuki hiked prices of its cars by 4% in January 2025
In February 2025 as well, Maruti Suzuki increased pricing of its cars between 1-4%
With this second price hike, the Maruti Suzuki cars became costlier between ₹1,500 and ₹32,500
Maruti Suzuki has attributed this latest price hike move to rising input costs
Now it is to be seen how the consumers respond to this price hike