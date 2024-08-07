HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Maruti Suzuki Brezza: What Makes It A Popular Choice

Maruti Suzuki Brezza: What makes it a popular choice

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Aug 2024, 17:41 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Maruti Suzuki Brezza is one of the most popular and bestselling compact SUVs in India despite steep competition from rivals like Tata Nexon, Nissan Ma
...
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza is one of the most popular and bestselling compact SUVs in India despite steep competition from rivals like Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, Hyundai Venue, Renault Kiger etc.
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza is one of the most popular and bestselling compact SUVs in India despite steep competition from rivals like Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, Hyundai Venue, Renault Kiger etc.

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is one of India's best selling compact SUVs. Introduced originally as the Vitara Brezza, it had been Maruti Suzuki's first compact SUV offering. Over time, the Brezza has grown and proved to be a high-volume seller for the company, and it has fared pretty well for this segment, which has also been witnessing an increasing number of fresh models from all companies because of the demand and sales that such vehicles generate.

Also Read : Do Indians prefer small SUVs over big ones? Punch, Nexon, Brezza prove a point

Traditional small cars and hatchbacks used to be the norm for motoring within India, but recent years have seen a change in this equation, largely due to the SUV segment. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza has cutthroat competition from cars like the Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Hyundai Venue, and Renault Kiger but still has a strong say. Let's delve deep into the features that make this compact SUV an all-time favourite.

1

Proper SUV stance

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza has the stance of a boxy SUV while compact in size, making it quite easy to manoeuvre through dense city traffic. Its compact dimensions make it relatively easy to park in tight urban locations. Its considerable ground clearance will also help it crawl easily across rough patches and potholes.

2

Spacious cabin

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is offered with a spacious cabin that can be comfortable for all occupants. Large storage facilities for their luggage are an added plus. Its host of features, from electric sunroof, head-up display, 360-degree camera, and wireless charging dock to its nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system with an Arkamys audio system, enhance its appeal.

3

Proven engine

Under the hood, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza comes fitted with an upgraded 1.5-liter K15C dual-jet dual VVT petrol engine, assisted by Smart Hybrid technology. This advanced system not only helps extend the range of the vehicle but also contributes toward reducing tailpipe emissions. This K-Series petrol engine is capable of churning out peak power of 102 bhp and maximum torque of 137 Nm.

4

Impressive fuel efficiency

While the earlier Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza returned 17.03 kmpl for manual and 18.06 kmpl for AMT variants, the new one improves on fuel efficiency with returns of 20.15 kmpl for manual and 19.80 kmpl for AMT variants, making it much more attractive, specially with the mild-hybrid setup.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Xuv 3xo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Engine Icon1462 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 8.34 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Venue (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Venue
Engine Icon1493 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.94 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Venue N Line (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Venue N Line
Engine Icon998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 12.16 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 8 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv E9 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra XUV e9
BatteryCapacity Icon80.0kWh Range Icon450 km
₹ 50 - 52 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
5

Availability of a CNG option

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is offered with a CNG option, to make the car further desirable in the Indian market, which is reaching out to CNG cars ever more with rising ownership cost and expensive fuel prices. The CNG-powered Brezza comes with dual inter-dependent electronic control units and intelligent injection systems that ensure the right mix of air and fuel for super performance and impressive fuel efficiency. The Brezza CNG claims an ARAI-certified mileage of 25.51 km/kg, which is sure to delight car buyers.

First Published Date: 07 Aug 2024, 17:41 PM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.